‘He spit on me,’ says the ex-wife of the former justice secretary of Pernambuco

Retired economist Maria Eduarda Marques de Carvalho denounced her ex-husband, the former Pernambuco Secretary of Justice Pedro Eurico. According to the woman, she was the victim of recurrent rapes and lived a routine of aggression. The information is from TV Globo.

The two have been married for 25 years. After Maria Eduarda denounced her ex-husband, Pedro Eurico asked to resign from the position he had occupied for six years. The former secretary denied the allegations. As a retiree, the first aggression happened when the two were still in love. At the time, she was 29 years old and Pedro Eurico 45 years old.

“The first aggression I suffered was inside my house. He grabbed me by the head by the neck, pulled my hair, put my head in the closet in the bedroom and I fell down, fainting,” said the economist in an interview with TV Globo’s Fantástico program.

Time later, the two resumed their relationship and got married. However, the attacks took place again. “He spat at me. I was passing by him, you know that thing that the person pulls and spits out? He spat at me. I said: what is this?”, he recalled.

Also according to Maria Eduarda, she was forced to have sex with Pedro Eurico. “He pulled me violently, took my clothes off violently. I said: ‘but I don’t want it now, I don’t want it’, and he said that it made him want more at that time. I cried at the time, during the act, I cried. For me, it was what frightened me the most, most violently”, he stated.

To Fantástico, the economist revealed that she had registered nine police reports during the marriage, but that she was pressured by her then-husband to withdraw the complaints. Their relationship ended in February this year. According to Maria Eduarda, she has not left home before for fear of constant death threats.

Pedro Eurico denies the accusations

According to TV Globo, the police investigation into the attacks has already been concluded, but the Civil Police has not released the result. In a video sent to Fantastic, the former secretary denied the ex-wife’s accusations.

“These allegations now aired are not true. All this is just manipulation to try to destroy my image as a public man, built over 40 years. During that period, I never practiced violence, much less with my wives. I don’t share criminal actions. In fact, it all starts with a divorce lawsuit where property is disputed. I place myself at the disposal of the Justice and the authorities in whatever is necessary”, he stated in the video.

