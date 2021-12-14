Head of water in Lavrinhas: Firefighters find the body of a fourth flood victim | Paraíba Valley and Region

Firefighters found this Monday (13) the body of the fourth flood victim caused by a head of water in the Rio do Braço in Lavrinhas (SP).
Four women died and another 16 people were rescued after the river level suddenly rose. (see video below).
The body found this Monday is that of the psychology student, Patricia Gonçalves, 21 years old. She is the cousin of one of the dead and came from Pindamonhangaba with an excursion to see the place, which is a tourist destination. The location where the body was found is difficult to access. Read below who the victims are.
The head of water happened around 12:00 between the waterfalls of Poço Azul and Pedreira, a place frequented by tourists. A heavy concentrated rain hit the head of the river and a flood dragged people who were in the place.
After the flood, the firefighters found the bodies of three women, including a 74-year-old woman. And they rescued another 16 people. Still, searches continued this Monday for the 21-year-old girl who had not been found.
Firefighters in the rescue operation for victims — Photo: Disclosure
Four people died in the flood in Rio do Braço in Lavrinhas. The Military Police informed their identification:
- Luciele Rodrigues Ribeiro, 22 years old. A resident of Pindamonhangaba, she participated in the tour accompanied by her cousin Patrícia Gonçalves;
- Patricia Agostinho Rodrigues Gonçalves, 21 years old. The young woman is a psychology student, resident in Araretama, in Pindamonhangaba;
- Kelisse Nascimento de Barros, 29 years old. Owner of the company that organized one of the excursions to the region this Sunday;
- Iaracy da Cruz Veiga, 74 years old, who was on an excursion from Rio de Janeiro.
Kelisse Nascimento de Barros, 29, was the organizer of one of the excursions to the waterfall — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram