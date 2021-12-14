Heavy rains in Bahia leave at least 10 dead

The death toll as a result of heavy rains in southern Bahia since last week has risen to 10, reported the state Civil Defense this Monday (13).







As a result of the damage caused by the storms, nearly 30 cities have already declared a state of emergency. Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

According to the government of Bahia, the floods have already impacted more than 220 thousand people, with 267 injured, 6,371 homeless and more than 15 thousand displaced in the last six days.

Deaths were registered in Amargosa (2), Itaberaba (2), Itamaraju (3), Macarani (1), Prado (1) and Ruy Barbosa (1). However, the number of victims may increase, given that the local authorities were unable to contact all the cities affected by the bad weather.

The Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection of the State of Bahia (Sudec) reported that at least 51 cities declared an emergency situation (see below).

Yesterday (12), President Jair Bolsonaro and the ministers of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, of Citizenship, João Roma, and of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, flew over areas affected by heavy rains in the south of Bahian territory.

The federal government authorized the use of army troops to rescue and relocate homeless people. The Civil Defense teams have been in Bahia since the 29th.

In all, the Ministry of Regional Development has already released R$5.8 million to the municipalities of Eunápolis, Itamaraju, Jacuruçu, Ibicuí, Ruy Barbosa, Maragogipe and Itaberaba.

The governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), in turn, defined the visit of Bolsonaro as a “political act” and called the release of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund and Time of Service) to the population affected by the flood as “ridiculous”. in the state. In addition, he said the only help he received from the federal government were two helicopters sent by the Navy to help deliver supplies and rescue residents.

The state government, in turn, announced measures to help municipalities, including the launch of a special credit line for merchants affected by heavy rains.

“We are going to offer a credit of up to R$150,000, subsidized, without interest, with a grace period of 12 months, that is, one year without paying anything. From one year, [o pagamento será dividido em] 36 parcels,” explained Costa.

The federal government is also working in Minas Gerais, where another 31 municipalities have already declared a state of emergency and at least two deaths have been registered.

Check out the cities in a state of emergency in Bahia: Alcobaça; Amélia Rodrigues; Anagé; Great Low; Belmonte; Boa Vista do Tupim; Camacan; Sugarcane trees; Caravels; Coconuts; Crossroads; Eunápolis; Guaratinga; Iaçu; Ibicoara; Ibicuí; Ibirapua; Islanders; Itabela; Itapebi; Itaberaba; Itacaré; Itagimirim; Itamaraju; Itambé; Itanhem; Itapetinga; Itaquara; Itarantim; Jaguaraquara; Jiquiriçá; Jucuruçu; Lajedão; Macarani; Maragogipe; Marcionílio Souza; Mascot; Medeiros Neto; Mucuge; Mucuri; Mutuipe; Nova Viçosa; Safe harbor; Meadow; Ribeira do Pombal; Ruy Barbosa; Santa Cruz Cabrália; Santanopolis; Teixeira de Freitas; Theoland; and Path.