Helen Ganzarolli opens the game about participation in BBB22

The rumor that Helen Ganzarolli would be on BBB22 took over the social networks this Monday (13/12). According to information from columnist LeoDias, she would have performed aesthetic procedures to be part of Globo’s reality show.

However, the presenter participated in Gofocalizador, still this Monday afternoon (13), and commented on her supposed participation in attraction. “I won’t be on the reality show. Nor did I receive, at any time, an invitation. Fine? That’s it! I remain firm and strong at SBT and very happy”, explained Silvio Santos’ employee.

As well as Helen Ganzarolli, several other personalities are being appointed as guests of BBB22. In addition to the rumor of the presenter, country singer Naiara Azevedo and Mari Saad would be confirmed in the reality.

