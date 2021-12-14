Helen Ganzarolli opens the game about participation in BBB22

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 min ago Entertainment Comments Off on Helen Ganzarolli opens the game about participation in BBB22 0 Views

The rumor that Helen Ganzarolli would be on BBB22 took over the social networks this Monday (13/12). According to information from columnist LeoDias, she would have performed aesthetic procedures to be part of Globo’s reality show.

More on the subject
  • celebrities
    Helen Ganzarolli sighs fans with swimsuit photo: “Perfect”
  • Leo Days
    Silvio Santos’ darling undergoes plastic surgery to go to BBB22. know who

However, the presenter participated in Gofocalizador, still this Monday afternoon (13), and commented on her supposed participation in attraction. “I won’t be on the reality show. Nor did I receive, at any time, an invitation. Fine? That’s it! I remain firm and strong at SBT and very happy”, explained Silvio Santos’ employee.

Helen GanzarolliHelen Ganzarolli

Helen GanzarolliReproduction/Instagram

Helen Ganzarolli

Helen Ganzarolli

Helen Ganzarolli

The brunette will be at BBB22

Helen Ganzarolli

Known to the general public, Helen will be a strong competitor

Helen Ganzarolli

She is a model and presenter for SBT

Helen Ganzarolli

Helen GanzarolliPlay / Instagram

aaaaaaStitches-Pajamas_Helen Ganzarolli_Foto Lourival Ribeiro_SBT (9)

Helen GanzarolliLourival Ribeiro/SBT

Helen Ganzarolli

Helen GanzarolliAgNews

Helen Ganzarolli and Silvio SantosHelen Ganzarolli and Silvio Santos

Helen Ganzarolli and Silvio SantosReproduction/Instagram

0

As well as Helen Ganzarolli, several other personalities are being appointed as guests of BBB22. In addition to the rumor of the presenter, country singer Naiara Azevedo and Mari Saad would be confirmed in the reality.

Do you want to get inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Luciano Huck exposes request after being out of Globo’s plan

Luciano Huck surprised cute with request about the BBB22. The presenter exposed the desire to …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved