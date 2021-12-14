Henry Borel case: Dr. Jairinho and Monique meet again at a preliminary hearing | Rio de Janeiro

The 2nd Criminal Court of the Capital resumed, at 10:50 am this Tuesday (14), the testimonies of the Audience of instruction and judgement of the Henry Borel case.

The 4-year-old boy died on March 8th and, according to the complaint by the Public Ministry (MP), was the victim of torture carried out by her stepfather and former councilor Jairo Souza dos Santos Junior, Dr. Jairinho.

The boy’s mother, Monique Medeiros, also responds for triple aggravation of murder, torture and coercion of witnesses. (remember the case below).

Jairinho and Monique went to the session and they were seated in different rows on the dock.

This phase of the Jury Court, chaired by Judge Elizabeth Machado Louro, began on October 6th, with the testimony of ten witnesses for the prosecution, in more than 14 hours of hearings. At the time, the former councilor participated only by videoconference in the Gericinó Complex.

In this week’s stage, there will be at least two days of sessions to hear, in total, 28 people.

Hairdresser saw Henry limp

The first to be heard on Tuesday was Tereza Cristina dos Santos, a hairdresser who met Monique in February and witnessed a video call with Henry.

“Is it over there [a babá Tayná] it was showing that the child was kind of limping, that he had injured his knee”, said Tereza. The hairdresser also said that she heard Henry ask on the call: “Mommy, do I disturb you?”

Third: two witnesses for the prosecution and 11 for the defense listed by Jairinho;

two witnesses for the prosecution and 11 for the defense listed by Jairinho; Fourth: 15 defense witnesses summoned by Monique.

15 defense witnesses summoned by Monique. There is still no date set for the jury’s decision.

In October, two witnesses were absent. the prosecutor Fabio Vieira dos Santos insisted on his hearings, as well as the defenses of Jairinho and Monique. Are they:

Tereza Cristina dos Santos, hairdresser who saw a connection between Monique and Henry in a salon Leila Rosângela de Souza Mattos, employed by Jairinho and Monique.

After these statements, the defense witnesses called by the defenses of Jairinho and Monique Medeiros must begin to be heard. As there are many testimonials, the hearing continues on Wednesday (15).

Jairinho’s defense, exercised by the lawyer Braz Sant’Anna, called:

Thiago Kwiatkowski Ribeiro – he was a councilor at the Rio Chamber alongside Jairinho and is currently councilor of the Municipal Court of Auditors ; Herondina de Lourdes Fernandes – Jairinho’s aunt; Luiz Fernando Abidu – eldest son of jairinho ; Cristiane Isidoro – former advisor to Jairinho; Muriel de Albuquerque Nobrega – Former partner of Jairinho; Fernanda Abidu Figueiredo – Former partner of Jairinho and mother of Luiz Fernando; Roger Baroni – Family driver; João Guilherme Câmara Santos – Former assistant of Jairinho; Ricardo Garcia de Góes – LEGIST doctor; Sami Jundi – Doctor specializing in forensic medicine and medical expertise; Sigmar Rodrigues de Almeida – Civil police.

In addition to these, some witnesses in common with the prosecution have already been heard on the 6th of October.

The Court of Justice of Rio called for the 15th of december the following defense witnesses for Monique Medeiros, as directed by her attorneys, Thiago Minage and Hugo Novais:

Glauciene Ribeiro Dantas – Henry Borel’s nanny from 2 to 4 years old; Reinaldo César Pereira Schelb – Captain of the PM; Renata Alves Medeiros de Souza Fernandes – Monique’s cousin and Henry’s pediatrician; Julieta Fernandes da Costa e Silva – Paternal aunt of Monique Medeiros; Natasha de Oliveira Machado – Jairinho’s ex-girlfriend; Adriano France – Delegate of the Child and Adolescent Victim Police Station; Antenor Lopes – Director of the General Police Department of the Capital; Elisa Walleska Kruger – Psychologist; Lorenzo Parodi – Expert hired by Monique’s defense to analyze documents and evidence; Jairo Souza Santos – Colonel Jairo, father of Jairinho ; Rafaela Pimentel Amaral – Monique’s best friend; Bruno Bass – Hairdresser of Monique; Rosangela Medeiros – Monique’s mother ; Bryan Medeiros da Costa e Silva – Monique’s brother; Ana Paula Medeiros Pacheco – Cousin of Monique on her mother’s side.

In addition to these, other witnesses who would also serve in Monique’s defense were heard on October 6th.

Audience of instruction and judgement

It is a hearing in which evidence is produced that there was a crime that must go to trial. The session is attended by the parties, their lawyers, witnesses and possible experts who will convince or not the judge.

Depending on what is being analyzed, an attempt at conciliation between the parties may be offered.

Monique and Jairinho have been in jail since April 8 of this year accused of the death of the boy Henry Borel. According to the investigations, the child died due to aggression from the stepfather and the mother’s omission. A report indicates 23 injuries due to ‘violent action’ on the day of the boy’s death.

The former councilor had a request for habeas corpus denied by the judges of the 7th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio. Federal Court of Justice.

Jairinho was denounced by:

triple qualified homicide (evil reason, torture and impossibility of defending the victim), with an increase in the sentence for being a minor under 14 years of age;

torture;

witness coercion.

Monique Medeiros was denounced by:

triple qualified homicide in the improper omissive form, with an increase in the sentence for being a minor under 14 years of age;

omissive torture;

ideological falsehood;

witness coercion.

Henry Borel’s first death hearing hears indictment