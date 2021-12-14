Henry Borel case: understand how the investigation hearing will continue | Rio de Janeiro

The 4-year-old boy died on March 8 and, according to the complaint, was tortured by his stepfather and former councilor Jairo Souza dos Santos Júnior, Dr. Jairinho. The boy’s mother, Monique Medeiros, will also face triple aggravation of murder, torture and coercion of witnesses. (Remember the case below).

The investigation and trial hearing presided over by Judge Elizabeth Machado Louro began on October 6th with the testimony of ten prosecution witnesses for more than 14 hours of hearing.

At the time, two witnesses missed the hearing and the prosecutor, Fabio Vieira dos Santos, insisted on his hearings, as well as the defenses of Jairinho and Monique. Are they:

Leila Rosângela de Souza Mattos, employee of Jairinho and Monique;

Tereza Cristina dos Santos, hairdresser who saw a connection between Monique and Henry in a salon.

After these statements, the defense witnesses called by the defenses of Jairinho and Monique Medeiros must begin to be heard. Because there are many testimonials, the hearing continues on Wednesday (15).

Jairinho’s defense, exercised by the lawyer Braz Sant’Anna, called:

Thiago Kwiatkowski Ribeiro – he was a councilor at the Rio Chamber alongside Jairinho and is currently councilor at the Municipal Court of Auditors The;

– he was a councilor at the Rio Chamber alongside Jairinho and is currently The; Herondina de Lourdes Fernandes – Jairinho’s aunt;

– Jairinho’s aunt; Luiz Fernando Abidu – eldest son of jairinho ;

– ; Cristiane Isidoro – former advisor to Jairinho;

– former advisor to Jairinho; Muriel de Albuquerque Nobrega – Former partner of Jairinho;

– Former partner of Jairinho; Fernanda Abidu Figueiredo – Former partner of Jairinho and mother of Luiz Fernando;

– Former partner of Jairinho and mother of Luiz Fernando; Roger Baroni – Family driver;

– Family driver; João Guilherme Câmara Santos – Former assistant of Jairinho;

– Former assistant of Jairinho; Ricardo Garcia de Góes – LEGIST doctor;

– LEGIST doctor; Sami Jundi – Doctor specializing in forensic medicine and medical expertise;

– Doctor specializing in forensic medicine and medical expertise; Sigmar Rodrigues de Almeida – Civil police.

Henry Borel’s first death hearing hears indictment

In addition to these, some witnesses in common with the prosecution have already been heard on the 6th of October.

The Court of Justice of Rio called for the 15th of december the following defense witnesses for Monique Medeiros, as directed by her attorneys, Thiago Minage and Hugo Novais:

Glauciene Ribeiro Dantas – Henry Borel’s nanny from 2 to 4 years old;

– Henry Borel’s nanny from 2 to 4 years old; Reinaldo César Pereira Schelb – Captain of the PM;

– Captain of the PM; Renata Alves Medeiros de Souza Fernandes – Monique’s cousin and Henry’s pediatrician;

– Monique’s cousin and Henry’s pediatrician; Julieta Fernandes da Costa e Silva – Paternal aunt of Monique Medeiros;

– Paternal aunt of Monique Medeiros; Natasha De Oliveira Machado – Jairinho’s ex-girlfriend;

– Jairinho’s ex-girlfriend; Adriano France – Delegate of the Child and Adolescent Victim Police Station;

– Delegate of the Child and Adolescent Victim Police Station; Antenor Lopes – Director of the General Police Department of the Capital;

– Director of the General Police Department of the Capital; Elisa Walleska Kruge r – Psychologist;

r – Psychologist; Lorenzo Parodi – Expert hired by Monique’s defense to analyze documents and evidence;

– Expert hired by Monique’s defense to analyze documents and evidence; Jairo Souza Santos – Colonel Jairo, father of Jairinho ;

– ; Rafaela Pimentel Amaral – Monique’s best friend;

– Monique’s best friend; Bruno Bass – Monique’s hairdresser;

– Monique’s hairdresser; Rosangela Medeiros – mother of monique ;

– ; Bryan Medeiros da Costa E Silva – Brother De Monique;

– Brother De Monique; Ana Paula Medeiros Pacheco – Cousin of Monique on her mother’s side.

In addition to these, other witnesses who would also serve in Monique’s defense were heard on October 6th.

Monique and Jairinho will be present

This time, unlike on October 6, there was no request for the accused Monique Medeiros or Jairo Souza Santos Júnior not to be present at the hearing. On the first day of the action, the former councilor participated only by videoconference in the Complexo de Gericinó.

Audience of instruction and judgement

It is a hearing in which evidence is produced that there was a crime that must go to trial. The session is attended by the parties, their lawyers, witnesses and possible experts who will convince or not the judge. Depending on what is being analyzed, an attempt at conciliation between the parties may be offered.

Monique and Jairinho have been in jail since April 8 of this year accused of the death of the boy Henry Borel. According to the investigations, the child died due to aggression from the stepfather and the mother’s omission. A report indicates 23 injuries due to ‘violent action’ on the day of the boy’s death.

The former councilor had a request for habeas corpus denied by the judges of the 7th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio. Federal Court of Justice.

Jairinho was denounced by:

triple qualified homicide (evil reason, torture and impossibility of defending the victim), with an increase in the sentence for being a minor under 14 years of age;

torture;

witness coercion.

Monique Medeiros was denounced by:

triple qualified homicide in the improper omissive form, with an increase in the sentence for being a minor under 14 years of age;

omissive torture;

ideological falsehood;

witness coercion.