Here is the new liturgical rite to institute catechists

Published the text of the ritual that will be in effect from January 1, 2022. The Prefect of Divine Worship, Roche: “A new opportunity to arrive at an organic vision of the different ministerial realities”. A follow-up letter clarifies the nature of the ministry “which is the responsibility of the laity” and the requirements for its execution.

Salvatore Cernuzio, Silvonei José – Vatican News

Accipe hoc fidei nostræ signum, cathedra veritátis et caritátis Christi, eúmque vita, moribus et verb annúntia

(Accept this sign of our faith, chair of the truth and love of Christ, and proclaim it with your life, behavior and word)

As of January 1, 2022, this will be one of the Latin formulas with which a man or woman – lay people of deep faith and human maturity and with the proper biblical and pastoral training – will be instituted as catechists by their bishop during a liturgical celebration . After formally establishing the ministry of the catechist with the motu proprio Antiquum Ministerium Last May 10, the Pope approved and published an Editio typica that introduces a specific Rite of Institution of Catechists. This is a basic text that will later be translated and adapted by the various Episcopal Conferences around the world.

The rite can take place during a Mass or a celebration of the Word of God and will follow a precise outline: exhortation, invitation to prayer, blessing text and delivery of the crucifix.

Archbishop Arthur Roche, prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, in a letter accompanying the publication of the typical edition, addressed to the presidents of the Episcopal Conferences, proposes some notes on the ministry of the catechist. First of all, the nature of this ministry is clarified, as a “stable service rendered to the local Church” and above all as a “lay ministry based on the common condition of being baptized”, therefore “essentially distinct” from the ordained ministry. “By virtue of Baptism”, catechists are called to be “co-responsible in the local Church in the proclamation and transmission of the faith, playing this role in collaboration with ordained ministers and under their guidance”.

In the wide variety of forms”, says Archbishop Roche, “two main typologies can be distinguished: catechists with the specific task of catechesis, others who participate in the various forms of apostolate, such as guiding community prayer; assistance to patients; funeral celebrations; the formation of other catechists; the coordination of pastoral initiatives; help the poor.

The prefect’s letter specifies that, since this ministry has “a strong vocational value that requires proper discernment on the part of the bishop”, not all those who are called “catechists” or who carry out a service of pastoral collaboration should be instituted. In particular, the following should not be instituted: candidates for diaconate and priesthood; men and women religious, regardless of whether they belong to institutes whose charism is catechesis; teachers of religion in schools and those who carry out a service intended exclusively for members of an ecclesial movement, to whom this “precious” function is entrusted by those responsible for the movements and not by the bishop.

As for those who accompany the initiation of children and adults, they do not necessarily need to be instituted in the specific ministry either, but must receive at the beginning of each catechetical year “a public ecclesial mandate with which they are entrusted with this indispensable function” .

The letter specifies that it is the task of each Episcopal Conference to clarify the profile, role and the most coherent forms for the exercise of the ministry of catechists. Finally, the case of an “unstable presence of ordained ministers” is cited: Canon Law provides for the possibility of entrusting a lay person with “a participation in the exercise of pastoral care in a parish”, but it is necessary to “form the community to that he does not see in the catechist a substitute” for the priest or deacon, but rather a lay faithful who collaborates with ordained ministers “so that their pastoral assistance may reach everyone”.