High value moves Palmeiras away from target to shirt 9; veteran back to the list – 12/13/2021

Argentine Valentín “Taty” Castellanos, 23, returned to the list of Palmeiras reinforcements for 2022, after having already been the club’s goal for 2021. The problem is the price. To release the athlete, New York City (USA), controlled by the same group that commands Manchester City (ING), wants 20 million dollars — R$ 112 million, for the current conversion.

Castellanos liked Palmeiras’ offer last year, and a new approach would be well received by him this season. But a new negotiation model, or a lower demand, would be essential for the negotiation to proceed.

Castellanos had a great season for the New York team, with 19 goals in 32 games for the MLS, the US League, being the top scorer in the championship. And he was crowned champion of the MLS Cup.

Elkeson exits the script, but there may be conversation

Linked to Palmeiras since the first rumors of his departure from Guanghzou FC, Elkeson escapes a little from the standard of reinforcements that Palmeiras seeks: young players with resale potential. But that doesn’t rule it out right away.

The center forward is internally evaluated as a big name, and Palmeiras agrees to talk with the athlete to understand what he expects in terms of remuneration and contract.

After many years in China, a country whose team started to defend when he became naturalized and came to be called “Ai Kesen”, the salary reality of the striker would have to be significantly changed for him to fit the expectations of Palmeiras.

Another detail plays against him: unlike many players who become naturalized but do not lose their Brazilian nationality, as is the case with “Italian” Jorginho, from Chelsea, Elkeson renounced his Brazilian nationality and became Chinese. That would make him count as a foreigner.

Only five foreigners can be entered per game. Today, Palmeira already has Gómez, Piquerez and Kuscevic in the squad, as well as Huerta and Atuesta, who join the club in 2022.