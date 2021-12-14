“His maintenance is difficult”

Douglas Costa’s future should be far from Grêmio. Today (13), Denis Abrahão, soccer vice of the club from Rio Grande do Sul, said that the permanence of the attacking midfielder in the squad is difficult due to the high salary and the cost-benefit ratio. THE UOL Sport revealed that the player already has polls from clubs in Qatar and the United States.

Talks between Grêmio and Douglas Costa’s fatigue should intensify this week, with an eye on a departure that can be confirmed in the first days of 2022.

“This player, everyone knows, is very expensive, an exceptional player, but he has given little return. He’s an ace, but he’s been injured for a long time. So we have to talk. We have to talk… He’s still a young player, in mine way of seeing. It has a lot of quality, really. But nothing has been decided about it. It is very expensive, really, for the moment that Grêmio will compete (sic) Serie B of the Brazilian Nationals, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Gaucho. It’s difficult to keep this player in the squad, for everything I’ve shown now,” said the Grêmio leader, at a press conference.

The idea, on both sides, is to seek an offer to carry out the transfer. Douglas Costa must not terminate his contract with Grêmio. The most viable solution, at the moment, is through a proposal.

“It’s a cost-benefit relationship. I submit to using it, at the moment. Everything is a cost-benefit relationship. Grêmio’s will, the athlete’s will. To be good, business has to be good for both parties. good only for Douglas, it won’t happen. If it only happens for Grêmio, it won’t happen. So we have to keep the balance, keep the conversations, to seek the best for the parties,” declared Denis Abrahão.

At 31, Douglas Costa returned to Grêmio in May. At the end of the Brazilian Championship, he got involved in two controversies. The first, before the ball rolled in the last round, when asking permission to travel to Rio de Janeiro and hold a wedding party at Copacabana Palace. The second, on the field, by scoring the fourth Grêmio goal against Atlético-MG and celebrating with a wave to the fans.