Hit by HBO, series breaks record of US audience; learn more· TV news

HBO’s top hit since the end of Game of Thrones (2011-2019), Succession has broken its own US ratings record by airing the final episode of season three this Sunday (12). The drama centered on the troubled Roy family reached 1.7 million viewers across all platforms — linear TV broadcast and streaming.

The numbers for the last episode are 21% higher than the previous record (1.4 million), achieved in the premiere of the third season. If compared to the end of the second year, the difference rises to 47%. The information was disclosed by the premium channel.

The record was announced shortly after the third year, winning five Golden Globe 2022 nominations, including best drama series. Lead characters Brian Cox (Logan) and Jeremy Strong (Kendall) are in the running for best actor.

The finale of the third year shocked audiences by having previously harmless Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) turn on Kendall, Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) and team up with Logan. Now he and Greg (Nicholas Braun) are part of the Roy patriarch’s empire led by Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård).

Winner of the 2020 Emmy for best drama series, Succession currently holds the label of darling of the public and press. The main cast also includes Alan Ruck (Connor), Peter Friedman (Frank) and J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri).

With nine episodes in total, season three introduced newcomers Adrien Brody (The Pianist), Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies), Sanaa Lathan (The Affair), Linda Emond (The Blacklist) and Jihae (Altered Carbon).

Succession is already renewed for the fourth season. Below, watch the third year trailer: