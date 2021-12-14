HIV vaccine is nearly 80% effective for infection

A new research published in the journal Nature last Thursday (9) brought promising results against HIV. It was conducted by scientists from the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAD) in partnership with the pharmaceutical company Moderna.

The immunizing agent uses messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, the same as some vaccines against Covid-19, such as Pfizer. It was tested in monkeys and achieved a 79% reduction in the risk of HIV infection. Another survey released last month, conducted by Japanese scientists, also showed good results.





One of the authors of the research, the immunologist Anthony Fauci, said that even after four decades of efforts by the world scientific community, an effective vaccine to prevent HIV remains an unattainable goal. The doctor is also known for being one of the White House consultants for the management of the health crisis caused by Covid-19.

The experimental vaccine combines several features that could cover the shortcomings of other experimental HIV immunizers. It causes the body to create the proteins present in the virus and allows the immune system to be stimulated to create responses against AIDS.

In the study, seven monkeys received the vaccine and developed antibodies by week 58 of the study. From week 60 onwards, animals were exposed to simian HIV (SHIV) weekly. Animals are not vulnerable to HIV-1, which causes infections in humans.

After 13 weeks, only two of the seven vaccinated monkeys did not test positive for the virus. The rest had delayed infection, recorded on average after eight weeks. Unimmunized animals were infected after three weeks.