HIV vaccine reduces the risk of infection by up to 79%

An HIV vaccine tested in monkeys has shown promising results, according to a study published last Thursday (9) in the journal Nature. The immunizing agent, which uses messenger RNA-based technology, managed to reduce the risk of infection in animals by up to 79%.

The number is considered quite satisfactory, however, the product should still take a while to start going through the main stage of testing: in humans. That’s because the researchers said that improvements to the formula are still needed.

“Despite nearly four decades of efforts by the world scientific community, an effective vaccine to prevent HIV remains an unattainable goal,” said immunologist Anthony Fauci, one of the authors of the research. The doctor was also known for being one of the main references in the fight against Covid-19 by the United States government.

The study was conducted by researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States (NIAD) in partnership with the pharmaceutical company Moderna. The product uses Messenger RNA and has been tested on rats and axes with multiple applications for one year.

As of week 58, all monkeys had antibodies to HIV after taking the detectable vaccine. After that, the animals were exposed to the virus weekly. Despite this, monkeys are not vulnerable to HIV that infects humans, so a simian version of the virus was used.

“This experimental messenger RNA vaccine combines several features that could overcome the shortcomings of other experimental HIV vaccines and represents a promising approach,” the NIAD said in a statement.

Of the seven monkeys tested, only two developed HIV. The unvaccinated ones were all contaminated and took about three weeks to do so. In the immunized group, the time was longer, 8 weeks.

The HIV vaccine works by causing the body to create proteins present in the virus. After that, these proteins assemble into pseudoviruses and stimulate the creation of immune system responses against AIDS. The immunizing agent will still undergo more tests.

