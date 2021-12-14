Honda remembers the “ups and downs” of the Hybrid Era: “Objective has always been a title”

Led by Masashi Yamamoto, Honda bids farewell from above in F1 (Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

F1 IN ABU DHABI: VERSTAPPEN PASS HAMILTON AT END AND IS CHAMPION! | Briefing

The world title won by Max Verstappen in Formula 1, after his victory at the Abu Dhabi GP last Sunday (12), meant a lot not only for the driver and Red Bull, but also for Honda, the team’s engine supplier Austrian. Leaving the category at the end of 2021, the Japanese automaker managed to win the title in its final year, after many problems since returning to F1 in 2015, the second year of the Hybrid Era. Honda technical director Toyoharu Tanabe said all the work was justified in Yas Marina’s triumph.

“Honda started the current Formula 1 project way back in 2015, and since the beginning, winning the championship has always been our goal,” said Tanabe. “We put a lot of effort into it, we challenged ourselves every day as we struggled to improve, and now, in the last lap of the last race of Honda’s season in the sport, we did it”, celebrated the Japanese, who said he can’t explain what he feels right now. , after conquering Honda’s goal in all these years of Formula 1.

“All that effort and competitive spirit paid off in the end,” said Tanabe. “And I really can’t find the words to express what this [o título] means,” he said.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Max Verstappen’s title for Red Bull in 2021 was with a Honda engine, which will leave F1 (Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on twitter and on Instagram!

Red Bull failed to secure the World Cup one-two, as Mercedes took the Constructors’ Championship by 28 points. However, this factor does not affect Honda’s sense of pride at all, according to the director. The 2015 partnership with McLaren lasted just three years, and the arrival at Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) — as well as the subsequent move to Red Bull — was the starting point for better days.

“Unfortunately, we lost the Constructors’ World Championship, but we’re still happy that Max [Verstappen] Pilots won”, he continued. “All the ups and downs and difficulties of the past seven years have finally paid off. During this time, Honda engineers and mechanics in the UK and Sakura never gave up, they continued their work and discoveries, working every day. The fruits of this were seen in Abu Dhabi”, he concluded.

“This is being manipulated”, reacted Hamilton in the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP (Video: Reproduction)

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of the BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.