Hong Kong tycoon sentenced to prison for organizing vigil

Hong Kong District Court sentenced pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai to 13 months in prison for being one of the organizers and supporters of the vigil held in 2020 for victims of the Tiananmen Square (Tiananmen Square) massacre in China, announced the court this Monday (13).

In addition to Lai, seven other Chinese opponents were sentenced to between four and 14 months’ imprisonment for “organising, participating in or encouraging” last year’s June 4 demonstration.

Among those punished are human rights lawyer Chow Hang-tung, former MPs Leung Yiu-Chung and Wu Chi-wai and activist Gwyneth Ho.

The vigil had been held annually since 1990 and recalled the massacre that took place a year earlier which, to this day, does not have the known number of victims — some speak in hundreds, others in thousands.

However, in 2020 and also in 2021, local authorities vetoed the demonstration on account of anti-Covid sanitary rules. But activists saw the bans as another way for China to thwart protests against the Beijing government.

In all, 24 people have already been prosecuted on account of the vigil.

Lai was already in prison for his support of other public acts not authorized by the government and, through a letter released by his lawyer, Robert Pang, said that “if celebrating those who were killed by the courts is a crime, then punish me for that and let yourselves share the weight of the glory of those young men and women who gave their blood on June 4, 1989.”