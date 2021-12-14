Household indebtedness puts 2022 activity at risk | Brazil

After the disappointment of the unexpected drop in retail sales in October, released last week, analysts warned more strongly of the damage that the high level of indebtedness and income commitment is yet to wreak on consumption, amid a significant deterioration in consumption. financial conditions of families. Along with the sharp rise in interest rates started this year, this should be another drag on the growth of activity in 2022.

According to data from the Central Bank and Tendências Consultoria, indebtedness and commitment continue to break records. Now, there is an aggravating factor, the growth of extremely expensive and short-term credit, consisting of revolving and installment credit cards and overdraft facilities, contrary to the slowdown in free credit to individuals. These are modalities used to supplement income from everyday consumption.

“In addition to the high levels of indebtedness and commitment, what deserves attention for 2022 is the growth of emergency credit, which has interest rates above 100% per year”, says Isabela Tavares, economist at Tendências.

After slowing down in 2020 with the granting of emergency aid and debt renegotiations, the demand for these lines of credit has increased again. “Over the last three or four months they have been growing, at the margin, in real and seasonally adjusted terms,” says Tavares. The volumes are still low, but they deserve attention given the bad job market scenario, rising interest rates and indebtedness, he adds.

According to the economist, in real and seasonally adjusted terms, the average growth of revolving and installment credit was 4.9% from July to October, against a 2.2% increase from January to June this year. In the same period in 2020 (July to October) there was an average drop of 1.7%.

Another data that indicates greater use of the card is the monthly survey by the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC). In November, the proportion of households indebted on their credit card, 85.2%, increased by 7.4 percentage points, the highest increase in the survey series.

There are several elements that help explain the increase in household debt since last year, says Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados. One of them was the low interest rate, which encouraged purchases of real estate and durable goods. But now that high level of debt adds to the tough economic times. “With short income, the population starts using credit cards, enters into overdraft facilities. You access credit that perhaps you would not use in a better situation”, he says. “Credit cards being used with intensity in the weak economic moment is a warning sign, even more so with a worrying scenario for 2022”, he says.

The most recent data from the BC, from August, show that the indebtedness reached 60%, up 8.8 percentage points in one year. The indicator measures the relationship between the balance of debts of families and the accumulated income in 12 months. The income commitment reached 30%, an increase of 0.8 percentage point.

In the calculation of Trends, in the same period, the percentages were 51.1% and 23.1%, respectively. In September these numbers had advanced to 52.5% and 25.2%, increases of 7.4 points and 3 points over last year. The difference between the BC numbers and the consulting numbers is that Tendências includes the interest-free credit card balance in the account and considers the usual income mass (amount without extraordinary additions or occasional discounts). BC uses the mass of effective income (amount actually received by workers in a given period). Either way, both calculations show record levels.

The monetary tightening process should further worsen the financial conditions of families on the one hand, and on the other, it should contribute to a decline in the debt indicator by limiting credit, says Tavares. But the level must remain high. The same must happen with the commitment. Free credit concessions for individuals should rise from 12% to 2.4% from 2021 to 2022, according to estimates by the consultancy.

Another item in the equation of the worsening of the family budget is the fall in income from work, which this year should reach 6.5% and, in 2022, to 2%, in real terms, according to estimates by Tendências, which takes into account the usual average income. Vale, from MB, sees a similar decline in labor income, 2.1%, in 2022.

Thus, conditions are in place for weak activity in the near future. Household consumption, which pulls GDP on the demand side, should grow by just 0.5%, according to Sergio Vale. “The economy will grow at zero, inflation will decline, but it will still be high and interest rates will make credit more expensive. For the poorest population, the situation can get more complicated”, says the economist. The Auxílio Brasil program, which must pay R$400 a month to 17 million families, will only prevent a more serious situation in his assessment.

“Auxílio Brasil will be used for basic consumption and to pay debts”, he says. And along with the grain harvest, which should be record high, it should help the economy not to go into recession. “It avoids a recession, but the economy must remain stagnant with the conditions of interest, inflation, informal employment, political and fiscal risk. A scenario that does not favor consumption and a vigorous resumption of growth.”

Fernando Sampaio, from LCA Consultores, noted during an event to draw scenarios for the next year, that the slowdown in inflation, from almost 11% in 2021 to something around 5%, should benefit the demand for essential goods, such as food. But credit-dependent categories, such as durable goods and construction materials, are unlikely to do well. “Indebtedness and higher interest rates will slow down these sectors,” he said.