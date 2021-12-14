Payroll credit card can be a great option for consumers. In short, it is a credit card whose minimum billing amount is directly deducted from the net salary or INSS benefit. Below, check out the details of how this product works in practice.

You’ll likely like it too:

Increase your chances of approval with the new Méliuz card

Interest on the revolving card reaches 343.6% pa in October, points out BC

Loan: INSS must set the payroll-deductible interest ceiling

How does the payroll credit card work?

In summary, the payroll credit card is intended for retirees, pensioners, civil servants, workers from private companies and military personnel from the Armed Forces. The available credit limit is 5% of income, multiplied by 25 to 27. The minimum invoice amount is 5% quoted to be deducted from the salary.

Thus, if you earn R$1,000, the minimum amount to be deducted from the payroll is R$50. Meanwhile, the full amount is made available through a bank slip, with no extra fees. In case of non-payment, the payroll credit card customer enters the revolving service.

Live from SCD

Despite being the highest rate in the market, the payroll credit card revolving rate is no more than 3.36% per month, while conventional cards can exceed 14%.

What are the advantages and disadvantages?

The payroll credit card has no annual fee; Also, it has lower interest rates on the revolving. However, it is important to be careful with the risk of indebtedness, as despite having lower rates, it is still a value that in the long run can weigh a lot on your pocket; In addition, the card provides longer payment terms and installments; In addition, if you are negative, the payroll card is a good option for you, as it is usually released without consulting the SPC or Serasa; It is even possible to withdraw up to 95% of your card’s limit. But beware: this can lead to financial loss of control. Therefore, be very careful when withdrawing part of the limit on your payroll credit card.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock.com