How is the Farm’s vote today between Dynho, Rico, Solange and Sthe? Poll shows who should be eliminated on Tuesday

decisive moment in The Farm 13. On Tuesday night (14), two more pawns will be eliminated from the reality show saying goodbye to the chance to take the R$1.5 million prize. On the farm are Dynho Alves, Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Sthefane Matos. See who should be eliminated:

The Farm Poll

According to the traditional poll by the UOL portal, those eliminated from this farm must be Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos.

>>> Vote in the poll and say who should stay on today’s farm by clicking here.

>>> See here how the final of A Fazenda 13.

At 7:10 am this Tuesday (14), the dancer and ex-husband of MC Mirela had only 9.31% of the votes to stay on the program. The digital influencer, on the other hand, had 11.46% of the votes of UOL’s internet users.

It’s worth remembering that the two of them were the protagonists of controversy in the reality show, when they showed an affection that provoked irritation from his wife and her husband abroad.

>>> SEE ALSO: Video shows how Aline Mineiro and MC Gui were eliminated. Check it out here.

Who should stay at The Farm?

On the other hand, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes are the public’s favorites in this hot seat. The comedian from Alagoas has no less than 57.20% of Internet users’ votes in the poll at 7:10 am.

>>> Remember here all the winners in the history of A Fazenda.

The former Gugu bath has 22.03% of the votes – almost twice as much as Sthefane Matos, which would guarantee her seat in the end of the program, which will take place next Thursday night (16).

It is important to stress that UOL’s votes are not valid for TV Record. Official voting takes place on the R7 portal.