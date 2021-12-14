‘I can end your life’ · TV News

Angel (Camila Queiroz) has terror days in the last chapters of Secret Truths 2. After being drugged by Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) and confessing to killing Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi), the model is confronted by the investigator, who uses a recording to blackmail -there. “I can end your life,” the detective nails Walcyr Carrasco’s plot.

In a scene of the eight chapters of the final stretch of the serial that join Globoplay this Monday (13) , the protagonist is pushed to the wall by her lover, who reveals that he has achieved irrefutable proof that she is a cruel murderer.

“I don’t remember having said any of this,” says the model in the sequence released through WhatsApp to subscribers of the streaming platform. “You confessed! You confessed that you killed Alex”, points out the detective.

“I can end your life. You’re going to jail, unless you stay with me,” threatens the handsome one, while the young woman looks at him with a panicked face.

In chapter 40, the last of the previous block available on Globoplay, Cristiano sets a trap to make Angel speak the truth about the crime after Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) indicates this path as the only way for her rival to go to jail.

Globo changed its disclosure strategy for the final stretch of Secret Truths 2. Previously scheduled to enter its streaming platform next Wednesday (15th), now the last block of ten chapters will be divided into two parts: eight episodes are available this Monday, while the last two are can be seen from next Friday (17th). In all, the serial has 50 chapters.

When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, with cuts in sex scenes, as anticipated by Notícias da TV. The rerun of the 2015 version is also coming to an end on TV. It will end on Friday.

When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Secret Truths and other soap operas.