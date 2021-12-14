Ibovespa erases rally after deteriorating Wall Street stock exchanges By Reuters

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index was returning the gains from the beginning of this Monday’s session and operating in a slight fall, after the stocks in the US extended lower.

The came to rise 1.6% at the beginning of trading, driven by Vale (SA:), on the rise of . At the other end, Petrobras (SA:) was the main negative contribution to the index.

At 2:10 pm, the index dropped 0.1% to 107,646 points. The financial volume of the session was 13.2 billion reais.

Ibovespa “was doing very well and when the drop intensified abroad, here it fell apart,” said Pedro Paulo Silveira, manager at Nova Futura.

In the US, the main indices on Wall Street give way, amid waiting for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting this week and continued caution with the Ômicron variant. The was negative highlight and fell 1.3%, while the retreated 0.8%.

(By Andre Romani)

