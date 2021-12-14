Ibovespa gives way at the end of trading and closes with foreign weight down By Reuters



© Reuters



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index gave way at the end of the session and closed on a fall this Monday, influenced by a negative external scenario. Still, the low was less than that noted by the main indices on Wall Street.

The fell 0.35% to 107,383.32 points, the low of the day. The financial turnover was 27.4 billion reais.

The indicator came to rise 1.6% at the beginning of the session. But the negative trend of stock exchanges in New York was undermining the gains of the domestic stock market, until it closed in the red.

In the US, stock exchanges reflected expectations for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting — with interest rate announcements on Wednesday — and cautiously about the Ômicron variant, amid news of the first death of a person infected with the strain, confirmed in the UK.

The fell 1.4%, while the and slumped about 0.9% each.

In Brazil, Vale’s performance helped alleviate Ibovespa losses.

“The rise in ore prices helps sustain ‘blue chips’, in a week that includes options on the index and stocks, a move that tends to increase the volatility of assets,” says Vitor Suzaki, an analyst at Daycoval bank.

In BC’s weekly Focus poll, economists and analysts estimate the first drop for inflation in 2021 after 35 consecutive weeks of rising, while the projection for 2022 was stable after rising 20 weeks — albeit in both cases. , are well above the target.

Economists also raised the prognosis for Selic in 2022 to 11.50% year, from 11.25% in the previous week.

For Tuesday, investors will pay attention to the release of the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the Central Bank, and the perspective of analysis in Congress of the parts of the PEC of Precatório that were not enacted.

HIGHLIGHTS

– VALE ON (SA:) rose 2.9%, in the wake of the jump in futures in Asia with a positive scenario for demand after a promise by the Chinese government to stabilize the economy. Other stocks linked to the commodity rose: BRADESPAR PN (SA:), which has an important share in Vale, advanced 2.9%, CSN ON (SA:) gained 1.5% and USIMINAS PN (SA:) grew 1.2% .

– HAPVIDA ON (SA:) rose 3.1% and INTERMEDICA ON advanced 3%. Bradesco BBI started covering companies as ‘outperform’.

– COGNA ON (SA:) fell 9.3%, after informing a projection that its medicine unit, KrotonMed, will have net income of 482 million reais in 2022, with an Ebitda of 224 million reais and a margin of 46.5% . Cogna met with investors and analysts and estimated that the Kroton unit should return to revenue growth in 2023.

– MAGAZINE LUIZA ON (SA:), which rose 5.5% after releasing operational data from Kabum! including record sales in November, but lost steam and fell 5%. In the sector, AMERICANAS ON lost 4.5% and VIA ON dropped 3.1%.

– ELETROBRAS PN (SA:) and ON rose 2% and 1.7%, respectively.

– BANCO PAN PN dropped 8.6% and MÉLIUZ ON fell 5.2%, and were also among the bearish highlights

(By Andre Romani)