Ibovespa rises limited by US inflation data By Reuters

by Andrew Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The rate rose on Tuesday after the release of the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank (Copom) and with expectations for the PEC of Precatório, while data in the United States reiterated the market’s focus on monetary policy decisions abroad.

At 11:54 am, the Ibovespa rose 0.63% to 108,058.47 points. The financial volume was 7.8 billion reais.

According to João Leal, an economist at Rio Bravo, there is no such thing as news or specific macroeconomic data that explains the rise in the Ibovespa on Tuesday. He attributed the move to a continuation of the index’s rally over the past few weeks.

Leal mentioned, however, the rise in commodity-linked securities, coupled with the release of the most “hawkish” minutes — which benefits stocks in the financial sector — as support for the index in the session.

The minutes reaffirmed that the BC will take interest rates to territory that promotes not only a fall in inflation, but also anchors expectations around the targets, and revealed that Copom members even made comparisons between scenarios involving stronger and stronger adjustment rhythms. frames in which the interest rate remains high for a longer period.

The BC raised it by 1.5 percentage points last week and indicated a new adjustment of the same magnitude at its next meeting, in February.

Sectors that are more sensitive to negative interest rates, such as construction, resisted at the opening, but returned gains after the Ibovespa reduced its high along with worsening abroad.

The movement occurred after the release of the producer price indicator in that country. The index grew 0.8% in November, above the projection of 0.5% in a Reuters survey. The data comes before the monetary policy decision of the (Fed), to be released on Wednesday, and a series of other important central banks later this week, such as the European Central Bank.

The Fed is expected to discuss a faster reduction in asset purchases and therefore an early start of interest rate hikes to contain the accelerating rise in prices.

“Volatility is going to be the engine in the market this week and monetary policy decisions are at the heart of it all,” said Leal.

and Composite fell at the opening, after the inflation data and in front of news about Ômicron, with the disclosure of information related to the vaccine of the to do (NYSE:) and a Covid-19 tablet developed by the company.

In addition, investors are still expecting the processing of the unpromulgated sections of the PEC dos Precatório, amid news of divergences by deputies in relation to the text approved by senators. The service sector activity, on the other hand, corroborated with signs of weakness in the economy and fell 1.2% in October compared to September, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, compared to a 0.1% increase forecast.

Highlights

Bradesco PN (SA:) rose 3.4% and ON rose 4.1%, while Itaú Unibanco PN (SA:) advanced 2%. Banco do Brasil (SA:) operated at +1.7% and the Santander Unit (SA:) at +3.3%.

JBS (SA:) was up 3.6% and MARFRIG ON (SA:) was up 4.4%. BRF (SA:) rose 2.7%, after announcing that it agreed with the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) to terminate a put option owned by QIA, which was provided for in the shareholders’ agreement governing the partnership between both companies in the TBQ Foods.

Itaúsa PN (SA:) rose 2.5%, after announcing that it had sold around 1.4% of its stake in XP, raising 1.2 billion reais, and informing payment of additional interest on equity. In addition, O Globo reported that the company and Votorantim are interested in buying Andrade Gutierrez’ stake in CCR (SA:), whose shares rose 2.1%.

XP’s BDRS fell 7.9% after the announcement of the sale of the papers by Itaúsa, following the fall of the papers in New York.

Vale (SA:) was up 0.8% despite a drop in Dalian futures.

Méliuz SA (SA:) was down 6.6%, Locaweb (SA:) was down 5.1% and Banco Inter Unit (SA:) yielded 3.6%.

Petrobras PN (SA:) and ON rose 0.4% each, even with the fall in prices due to concerns about demand due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the world.

Eztec (SA:) dropped 2.1%, MRV (SA:) dropped 1.7% and Cyrella (SA:) dropped 2.2%.