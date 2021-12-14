If this year was bad, 2022 could be even more challenging, says Goldman Sachs

The action of B3 (B3SA3) accumulates a drop of almost 40% in 2021. But if this year is being bad for the company, 2022 could be even more challenging, says the Goldman Sachs in a report sent to customers.

According to analysts Tito Labarta, Tiago Binsfeld, Beatriz Abreu and Nicholas Walker, who signed the report, the worsening economy will affect trading volumes.

In addition, there is the ghost of lawsuits, which according to the team, have the potential to impact the target price by up to 11%.

As a result, Goldman cut the target share price from BRL 18 to BRL 15.5, up 25% potential. The recommendation is neutral. “We see a greater advantage for other companies in our coverage”, he justifies.

investor day

Last week, the owner of the Brazilian stock exchange held her investor day. According to the Credit Suisse, B3 was able to successfully address a number of key investor concerns, including ADTV’s sustainability, competition and capacity for innovation. The main highlights were:

The current level of ADTV is sustainable;

Potential competition is more of an opportunity than a threat because of the additional arbitrage, service, and data revenues to a potential newcomer;

B3 will also focus on ETFs, derivatives and digital asset futures.

“In our perception, B3 ended up being one of the names that was most forgotten within the sector, but due to the highly discounted valuation, we started to see more and more clients following the story more closely”, he argues.

Credit’s recommendation for B3 is performer, or outperforming the market, due to attractive upside potential and multiple lows from historical levels.