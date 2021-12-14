“If you guys leave, it’s more than likely you’ll be fired”

Workers at the candle factory destroyed by a tornado on Friday night in Mayfield, US, were banned from seeking shelter. The threat was layoffs. The information was obtained exclusively by the North American television network NBC.

As the catastrophic tornado approached the city on Friday, workers at a candle factory, which would soon be destroyed, heard warning sirens and wanted to leave the building. At least five workers said supervisors warned employees that they would be fired if they left their shifts early.

For hours, as news of the approaching storm spread, up to 15 workers begged managers to let them take shelter in their own homes, only to have their applications rejected, workers told NBC. Fearing for their safety, some left during their shifts, regardless of the threats.

McKayla Emery, 21, said in an interview from her hospital bed that workers first asked to leave shortly after tornado sirens sounded outside the factory at around 5:30 pm.

At least eight people died in the Mayfield industry, which makes scented candles. Most employees managed to save themselves The facility has been leveled and all that’s left is rubble. Photos and videos of the ruins have become symbols of the enormous destructive power of Friday’s tornado system.

“Our plant in Mayfield was destroyed on December 10, 2021 by a tornado and, tragically, workers died and were injured,” company owner Troy Propes said in a message posted on the company’s website. “Our company is family owned and operated and we love our employees, some of whom have been with us for many years,” he added.

Inmates at the local penitentiary also worked at the factory. The few survivor accounts that have surfaced depict scenes of chaos and anguish. Kyanna Parsons-Perez, an employee who was inside the factory when the tornado passed, broadcast some of these moments live via Facebook to ask for help.