‘I’m a sucker’, posts Jô, from Corinthians, after disappearing for 3 days

Missing since Thursday (9), after the final round of the Brasileirão, forward Jô, from Corinthians, spoke out this Monday (13). The Corinthians striker would have gone to a party of Douglas Costa, from Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, and reappeared to announce the end of his marriage: “I’m a sucker”.

According to columnist Leo Dias, Jô would have gone to a party organized by Douglas Costa late on Thursday night, Friday morning, and had not given news to the family, desperate with his disappearance.

This Monday (13), the shirt 77 spoke on their social networks. “I, Jo, messed up with my family yet again! I disappointed the woman who always helped me up in the worst moments of my life,” wrote the striker. That’s why I ask you not to attack her, but to me who am a sucker for letting me go.”

Post made by Jô on Instagram

(Photo: Reproduction)

Jô was married to Cláudia Santos, from whom he had already separated in 2015 due to similar problems. He was forgiven and was always defended by his wife in times of crisis, especially at Corinthians.

After another “step on the ball”, it looks like he won’t get another chance. “I’m going to go about my life my way, only now alone,” he finished his Instagram statement. Afterwards, the attacker decided to delete the apology.

Corinthians did not comment on the case, as the players are already on vacation and, therefore, the case would not be an act of indiscipline. But the 77 shirt seems out of the question as the club is in the market desperately looking for a new goalkeeper.