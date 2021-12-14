Images of Paulinho and Corinthians’ new sponsor are leaking on the internet

What was supposed to be a big surprise may have been revealed today. This Monday afternoon, a possible video of the announcement of two big news at Corinthians leaked on social media: Paulinho and TAUNSA.
In the images, we can see the player, who is very close to returning to Corinthians, wearing club shorts and kicking a ball. In addition, Paulinho also appears on a tractor – see below.
The vehicle may have a direct connection with TAUNSA, a group from the interior of São Paulo formed by four major areas of agribusiness: commodities, agriculture, agri-development and trade. Last Sunday, Corinthians published a video with a mystery, which was soon linked to the possible new sponsor.
Paulinho’s return is getting closer to becoming a reality. The defensive midfielder, who won the Libertadores and the 2012 World Cup, accepted a two-year contract, until the end of 2023.
It is worth remembering that, this Tuesday, Roberto de Andrade and Alessandro will give a press conference at CT Joaquim Grava. Among the topics of conversation with the press, the return of Paulinho must be one of the main ones.
See the video
🌟Urgent🌟
Leaking, Corinthians!!!
Recording the announcement of the new sponsor (Taunsa) and hiring Paulinho. #corinthians #paulinho pic.twitter.com/N5baWonWrq
— @mundo_timao (@mundo_timao1) December 13, 2021
