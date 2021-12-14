Images of Paulinho and Corinthians’ new sponsor are leaking on the internet

What was supposed to be a big surprise may have been revealed today. This Monday afternoon, a possible video of the announcement of two big news at Corinthians leaked on social media: Paulinho and TAUNSA.

In the images, we can see the player, who is very close to returning to Corinthians, wearing club shorts and kicking a ball. In addition, Paulinho also appears on a tractor – see below.

Paulinho may return to play for Corinthians in 2022 reproduction

The vehicle may have a direct connection with TAUNSA, a group from the interior of São Paulo formed by four major areas of agribusiness: commodities, agriculture, agri-development and trade. Last Sunday, Corinthians published a video with a mystery, which was soon linked to the possible new sponsor.

Paulinho’s return is getting closer to becoming a reality. The defensive midfielder, who won the Libertadores and the 2012 World Cup, accepted a two-year contract, until the end of 2023.

It is worth remembering that, this Tuesday, Roberto de Andrade and Alessandro will give a press conference at CT Joaquim Grava. Among the topics of conversation with the press, the return of Paulinho must be one of the main ones.

See the video

See more at: Mercado da Bola and Sponsor of Corinthians.