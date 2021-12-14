https://br.sputniknews.com/20211213/explosao-de-disvisão-improvisado-em-convento-na-regiao-de-moscou-deixa-7-ferios-video-20667292.html

Improvised bomb explosion in a convent in the Moscow region leaves 10 injured (VIDEO)

Improvised bomb explosion in a convent in the Moscow region leaves 10 injured (VIDEO)

In the city of Serpukhov, Moscow region, an 18-year-old boy detonated an improvised explosive device at the entrance of a school located in the… 13.12.2021, Sputnik Brasil

2021-12-13T05:24-0300

2021-12-13T05:24-0300

2021-12-13T08:00-0300

international panorama

explosion

Russia

improvised explosive device

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/20667255_0:11:2730:1547_1920x0_80_0_0_5e8abc9c3b33574e6cf68e20821d2028.jpg

“On December 13, in the precincts of the Serpukhov convent, a man detonated an improvised explosive device. Immediately after the incident, investigators and forensic experts from the General Investigation Department of the Investigation Committee of the Moscow region came to the scene,” he said. Vradiy. The Attorney General’s Office published a video of the scene of the incident in the Serpukhov convent. The accident occurred at the entrance to the college belonging to the convent. Police said the explosion was carried out by an 18-year-old high school graduate. According to the Investigation Committee, the former high school student in the city of Serpukhov tried to commit suicide. The total number of victims has yet to be determined . An emergency services source told Sputnik that 10 people, including the attacker himself, were injured, the young man was hospitalized. Teachers and students were evacuated. Later, a source in the Moscow Patriarchate told Sputnik that the young man who caused the explosion at the Orthodox college in the town of Serpukhov had succumbed to his injuries and that others were not seriously injured.

Joel Queiroz This is not news, but a campaign against Russia. 0

1

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2021

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/20667255_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_21904ebb81d19b372f53fa3dd2cc6365.jpg

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

explosion, russia, improvised explosive device