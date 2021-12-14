In addition to Alex, Angel also killed Bill in Secret Truths 2

The home straight of Secret Truths 2. Part of the latest batch of episodes was released on Globoplay on this second (13). In the very first chapter, a startling revelation takes place.

christian (Rômulo Estrela) succeeds in his plan to record the confession of angel (Camila Queiroz). The detective drugs the model and listens to the young woman’s testimony.

Angel confesses that he killed Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) to avenge his mother’s death. She tells in detail everything that happened on the fateful day on the boat. “When we went to the boat, I shot him. Alex was the love of my life. But I did. I shot for my mom. By my mother’s blood that was on my hands!”, reveals.

The most shocking thing, however, is that Angel is also to blame for the death of Bill (Gabriel Leone). She tells the investigator everything. “He wanted to be separated from me. Our marriage got really bad. Everything changed, it changed a lot”, account.

The nymphet details the relationship. “She used a lot of drugs. It blew all the money from his parents’ inheritance. All the money I got from Alex too. I don’t think he ever loved me. He just wanted someone cute to be by his side”, shoot.

Angel Killed Bill in Secret Truths 2

She tells about the day of the accident. Angel says that Bill was drugged, took his son and got in the car. “He was going to kill us. It was going to destroy our family. I had to do something. It was all or nothing”, details.

The scene shows Angel turning the wheel and throwing the car off the road. The vehicle overturns and the model breaks the glass. She saves her son and runs with him, while the car explodes with Bill inside. “I managed to save my son”, she says, satisfied.

But before that, the model reveals that she cut the fuel hose so the car caught fire. “He died in that accident because gas leaked into the tank”, concludes Cristiano, while Angel confesses that she is a murderer.