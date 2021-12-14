In book, Viih Tube reveals she was raped at age 16 | celebrities

viih tubereproduction

Published 12/14/2021 07:47

Rio – Digital influencer Viih Tube recently released her biography, “Cancelada”, in which she tries to reflect on the culture of cancellation and recalls moments from the past, when she was harshly criticized on social media, whether for her participation in “BBB 21” or for your YouTube career.

Viih Tube also recalled having been a victim of rape at age 16. In the book, the influencer also regretted not having spoken about the subject sooner. Viih said that, during a trip, he exchanged kisses and caresses with a young man. When his onslaught became more insistent, the influencer said “no” and her denial was not respected.

“I said ‘no’ several times, but it wasn’t enough. I was raped. Even though I knew I tried to avoid it, I blamed myself for not doing anything but pushing him,” she said. She claimed not to have made the matter public because of her feelings of guilt and shame. “The rape is always to blame, never the victim. At that time, I wasn’t aware that I didn’t need to be ashamed. It’s the kind of thing you don’t forget,” he said.

Viih Tube said he never reported his abuser because he felt he would not receive support or could not prove the story. The young woman, however, revealed that she always warns her friends to stay away from the man, who works in the same environment as her.

“To this day, I have to live with the man who raped me, because we work in the same environment, which gives me the creeps.”