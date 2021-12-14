In reformulation, Palmeiras discusses the departure of Luiz Adriano; Willian gets closer to the Flu | palm trees

Palmeiras should not count on strikers Luiz Adriano and Willian in the 2022 squad. While the former is in discussions with Verdão about a possible negotiation, the latter has seen talks with Fluminense advance.

In the case of Luiz Adriano, the center forward entered a collision course with the crowd and lost space in the dispute for a place between the holders. Even so, after the Libertadores title, the 10 shirt said he did not plan to leave Verdão.

He has a contract until 2023, is currently on vacation in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, and appeared in a video on social networks saying that he would only be “cheering” for Palmeiras at the Club World Cup, to be played in February.

But there is still no definition of its future. This season, Verdão talked with Internacional and Grêmio for a transfer and there was no agreement. After being the club’s top scorer in 2020, with 20 goals, Luiz Adriano made just five in 35 games in 2021.

His possible departure is part of a plan to reformulate the club, which has already begun with the release of other experienced and high-paid names, such as Jailson and Felipe Melo, who agreed with Cruzeiro and Fluminense, respectively.

Flu is still talking to Willian, who even renewed his contract in June until the end of 2022, but also ended the season with just a few minutes. Palmeiras should not generate resistance to release it.

Scorer of 10 goals in 35 games last season, the 29 shirt was still sought after by Santos and Cruzeiro, but at the moment he has the most likely fate in the Rio de Janeiro club.

If the negotiations of Luiz Adriano, 34 years old, and Willian, 35, complete the negotiations, Palmeiras will work to rejuvenate the sector and also make room on the sheet for new investments. The tendency is for the club to look for another center forward in the market with the following profile: young, who is enough to collaborate technically and has potential for future sales.

