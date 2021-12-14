In SP, psychiatric removals are carried out without a medical report or inspection – 12/13/2021

Private services remove people to psychiatric clinics without requiring medical proof. The practice violates Law 13,840, sanctioned by the Bolsonaro government in 2019.

The report of TAB contacted various psychiatric inpatient and removal services. He found their phone numbers in a quick internet search. He simulated fictitious situations by impersonating clients interested in admitting acquaintances and relatives. Professionals with minimal knowledge of health and legislation should question the stories, created to simulate an emergency situation. This was not the case in almost any of the cases.

opium addiction

The company Reage Internações promptly responded to the reporter’s request: to search for and hospitalize a 50-year-old “close relative” who faces addiction to cocaine and opium.

The attendant offered his services in less than a minute. He said that he worked in partnership with a clinic in Mairiporã, in Greater São Paulo, and could send photos and values ​​for hospitalization at the same time.

The report explained, then, that he needed to talk to family members before making the decision. He also asked if it was not necessary to present some documentation for the procedure.

The question confused the other side, who wanted to know what the document was. Once the matter was clarified, the attendant explained that, in order to look for someone, it was enough to have the authorization of a “responsible person”, without a medical report. Price for hospitalization for six months: R$ 10,500, divided into seven installments. Removal is charged separately, according to the distance.

Immobilizes but does not harm

Derived from opium and widely consumed in Europe and the US, heroin is an alien in the Brazilian drug world and requires specific and complex treatment. The mention of the drug did not arouse particular interest in Zelando por Vidas, which offers involuntary removal and internment to several clinics “all over the country”.

Through WhatsApp, the interlocutor introduced himself as an “on duty therapist” and shared values, photographs and services offered in the communities. The report said it needed to hospitalize a 19-year-old cousin who was addicted to heroin.

The doctor on duty clarified that only the RG and CPF of the patient and the person responsible for her would be needed to carry out the removal and hospitalization. Again, nothing about medical records.

“The removal is carried out by specialized rescuers. They will approach the patient, explain that the family chose to admit her because she is putting her own life at risk. If she reacts, the team takes action with immobilization techniques. Without hitting or hitting attack,” soothed the therapist.

Disrespect for legislation

Law 13,840, enacted by President Jair Bolsonaro in June 2019, facilitates involuntary hospitalization, but requires prior formal decision by a responsible physician. “It will be indicated after the evaluation of the type of drug used, the pattern of use and the proven hypothesis of the impossibility of using other therapeutic alternatives provided for in the health care network”, says the text, which also determines that “hospitalization, in any of its modalities, will only be indicated when extra-hospital resources prove insufficient”.

A common practice among therapeutic communities is to issue a medical report upon the patient’s arrival — usually signed by a doctor hired by the clinic itself. This is what some removal services contacted by TAB. A practice, therefore, illegal.

Intermitting an icon

In the report, the company Reset Prime offered solutions to an “underage nephew who has been smoking marijuana every day” and asked for a form to be filled out. The report sent him back. Patient’s name: “Austregésilo Carrano Bueno”.

Icon of the anti-asylum struggle, Carrano Bueno is the author of an autobiographical book about his forced confinement in the 1970s. The work inspired the film “Bicho de Sete Cabeças”, starring Rodrigo Santoro. The incredible coincidence went unnoticed by Reset Prime, which then sent a digital brochure with photos about the hospitalization of children and teenagers.

save, don’t kidnap

Psychologist Lucio Costa has already led the General Coordination of Human Rights and Mental Health of the Secretariat for Human Rights of the Presidency of the Republic and is currently an expert in the MNPCT (National Mechanism for the Prevention and Combat of Torture). For him, “rescue” services in the manner reported, in light of the legislation, simply do not exist.

“In practice, it is kidnapping. Article 148 of the Penal Code establishes the criteria for typifying the deprivation of liberty in a health institution”, says Lúcio. “The purpose of involuntary hospitalization is to save lives. If you have a traffic accident and are rescued by Samu, this is involuntary hospitalization. They don’t need your consent to take you to the hospital”, analyzes the psychologist.

If the service is requested from someone in an outbreak or violent, Lucio argues that it is necessary to use a public health resource. “Samu has the prerogative in these cases”, says Lucio. “But access to health care is a right, not a duty. If, for example, I have cancer and don’t want to treat myself, there is nothing in the Brazilian legal system that obliges me to do so.”

Combating human rights violations since 2007, public defender Daniela Skromov also reinforces the need to present the medical report before closing any treatment. “Often, this ‘rescue’ is not done exactly as a rescue. It has no medical staff and uses an unmarked vehicle,” says the defender.

TAB he went back to the aforementioned clinics and removal services — this time, as a report, looking for an official position. Reage did not answer the calls and did not return via WhatsApp.

Watching for Lives didn’t want to answer the phone. He decided to give a feedback through WhatsApp and also didn’t get in touch anymore. By application, the Reset Prime attendant was unable to answer basic questions, such as what documents are needed for an involuntary removal. It was necessary to pass the contact of someone who would know how to do it, but did not do it.

Prison and death

Two recent cases have drawn attention to the problem of removals and hospitalizations. In August, the Public Ministry of São Paulo closed a clinic for drug addicts in Pindamonhangaba (SP) after receiving allegations of forced detention and torture. At the scene, agents found 46 people in rooms locked from the outside — among them, actor Sérgio Hondjakoff, known for playing Cabeção in “Malhação”, on TV Globo.

Hondjakoff first denied he was there, but later confirmed it, in audio sent to UOL.

In November, musician Roberto Padrenosso Filho, 47, from Jaú (SP), died on his way to a clinic in Valinhos (SP) after his sister negotiated his hospitalization. The four people who were transporting them spoke of an accident, but after investigation by the Civil Police, the Public Ministry denounced them for aggravated homicide, kidnapping and private imprisonment. They are in preventive detention.

TAB he got in touch with Patrícia Padrenosso, Roberto’s sister. She preferred to forward the contact of her lawyer, Daniela Rodrigueiro. In the report, Daniela says that the conversations between Patrícia and the clinic show that she was deceived. Photographs from image banks would have been used in a kind of “fake catalog” of clinics to present them in much better conditions than in reality.

In her first testimony, Patricia admitted being responsible for the hiring. She argued that her brother had had drug problems since his youth and, at the suggestion of a therapist, sought out the CT Live clinic.

After negotiating over WhatsApp and telephone, it was agreed that the clinic would “search” and hospitalize Roberto for R$ 10 thousand. Although reluctant, the musician agreed to be taken.

A man who introduces himself as “the clinic’s legal representative” stated in his statement that “no document was signed with a view to the removal of the intended person”.

In its complaint, the MP claims that those responsible for the removal forcibly removed Roberto “in a typical situation of aggravated kidnapping”. The way in which the removal was carried out surprised Patrícia and would have led the musician to react. The team, still according to the lawyer’s report, arrived in an unmarked car at 6 am (outside the agreed time). “They went into the house, woke up Roberto and took him away. It was all very fast, in a few minutes they had already left.”

According to the line of investigation of the Public Ministry, “the accused started to attack him [Roberto] cowardly, even in the presence of popular people. They threw her violent punches and kicks and even immobilized her with ‘tie’-type blows, causing her numerous bodily injuries, which were the cause of her death”.

TAB tried to contact lawyers for those accused of the kidnapping and death of Roberto Padrenosso, but had no response until the publication of this report.

nobody knows anything

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, there are “more than two thousand” therapeutic communities operating in Brazil; 483 are accredited by the federal government. The folder did not, however, provide any data on the number of involuntary admissions carried out in the country in recent years.

The Ministry of Health, the ANS (National Agency for Supplementary Health) and the Secretariat of Health of São Paulo do not have these numbers either.

The last inspection carried out in therapeutic communities took place in 2017 and gave rise to the National Inspection Report on Therapeutic Communities, published the following year. Conducted by the Federal Council of Psychology, the National Mechanism to Prevent and Combat Torture and the Federal Attorney for Citizens’ Rights, it visited 28 institutions in eleven states and the Federal District.

The finding: they actually act as small mental institutions, keeping patients in prison and violating Law 10,216 of 2001, known as the Psychiatric Reform Law.

Although important, the inspection is not inspection.