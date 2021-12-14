In the crosshairs of Palmeiras, forward Elkeson terminates with Guangzhou FC

This Monday, forward Elkeson officially terminated with Guangzhou FC, after playing for Chinese football for nine years. The 32-year-old player was offered the palm trees, what became interested in the athlete at first.

“It was nine incredible, unforgettable years. I arrived in China at the end of 2012, in football with no world tradition, an unknown championship, but I bet it would work. I couldn’t have chosen better. I would like to thank everyone who welcomed me and treated me a lot. very well since my arrival, to the fans, to the teammates who played with me… I grew up as an athlete and person, I helped in the development of the sport in the country and I received this recognition. I leave with a feeling of accomplishment and a lot of gratitude,” he said Elkeson in statement.

In the list of reinforcements of Palmeiras, center forward is one of the priorities. Luiz Adriano, absolute titleholder last season, lost space after dropping income and wearing out with the crowd. Verdão also counts on Deyverson, author of the Libertadores title goal, and Willian. In the final stretch of 2021, Ron was used as a reference in the attack.

Revealed by Vitória in 2009, Elkeson had his best year in Brazilian football in 2012. Defending Botafogo’s shirt, the forward scored 18 goals in 54 matches and participated in the Rio Cup title campaign. The performance caught the attention of Guangzhou Evergrande, who signed the player the following year.

The Brazilian stood out in his first season in China. Wearing the Guangzhou 9 shirt, he scored 32 goals in 39 games and was the top scorer in the Chinese Super League, with 24 balls in the net. In addition, he won the national championship and the Asian Champions League.

In 2014, he kept his momentum going and scored 35 goals in 42 matches, once again being the athlete with the most goals in the Super League, with 28 goals. Elkeson also won the national bi-championship and was named player of the year in China.

The following season, the forward had the opportunity to work with coach Felipão, who took over at Guangzhou in place of Fábio Cannavaro. Although he reduced his good goal average, with 10 balls in the net in 31 games, the athlete won his third league title and second in the Asian Champions League.

After three years at Guangzhou Evergrande, Elkeson arranged his transfer to Shanghai SIPG in 2016. The player was unable to return to the performance shown in the previous team, but he also had good numbers at the new club. In total, he scored 61 goals in 115 matches and was champion of the Chinese Super League (2018) and the Chinese Super Cup (2019).

Elkeson returned to Guangzhou during the 2019 season and won his fifth national championship title with 10 balls in the net in 17 games. The forward had a duller year in 2020 and scored seven goals in 23 games. However, he recovered in 2021 and currently has 11 goals in 13 of his team’s matches.

After years working in China, the player was naturalized in 2019 and has been called up for the national team.

