In the family: Verstappen is ex-F1’s fourth child to win world title | formula 1

With the historic victory at the Abu Dhabi GP this Sunday and the conquest of his first world title, Max Verstappen joined a select group in Formula 1: that of children who followed the path of their parents in the category and achieved greater glory – equaling or even surpassing the parents’ own results.

Verstappen passed Hamilton on the final lap in Abu Dhabi to become F1 champion

The RBR Dutchman, son of ex-driver Jos Verstappen, is fourth on the list that includes Damon Hill, Jacques Villeneuve and the then newer Nico Rosberg – who, like Max, beat Lewis Hamilton to win his first career title. in 2016.

Jos Verstappen talks to Max Verstappen after the Abu Dhabi GP seals the Dutchman's title

Max, like Jacques Villeneuve, achieved greater numbers than his father in F1. Jos played 107 GPs in the category between 1994 and 2003 for teams like Benetton, Simtek, Tyrrell, Stewart, Arrows and Minard, from which he retired. The current champion ends 2021 with a total of 20 wins, 60 podiums and 13 poles in 141 GPs played from 2015 to date.

During that period, Jos Verstappen only won two podiums: two third places in the Hungarian GP and in the 1994 Belgian GP, ​​with Benetton. He was marked in F1 by the serious accident he suffered in the same year, when his car caught fire in the pits in Hockenheim.

Champion in 1996 for Williams (the team’s penultimate F1 title), Damon Hill was the first driver to match the feat of champion father – Graham Hill, two-time champion of the category in 1962 and 1968, and so far only driver to win the Triple Crown of Motorsport winning the 24 Hours of LeMans, the 500 Miles of Indianapolis and five triumphs in the Monaco GP.

Damon Hill celebrates victory at 1994 Italian GP

Graham died aged 46 in 1975 in a twin-engine aircraft accident, and was unable to see his son win the title in a dominant campaign, beating new teammate Jacques Villeneuve.

Damon retired from the category in 1999, with 122 GPs disputed, 22 wins, 42 podiums and 20 pole positions. The numbers are greater than his father’s 14 wins, 36 podiums and 13 poles.

Jacques Villeneuve and Gilles Villeneuve

In 1997, Jacques Villeneuve won Williams’ last drivers and constructors title. He is the son of Gilles Villeneuve, who also did not live to witness the conquest of his eldest son; Gilles died in a serious accident in the Belgium GP classification in 1982.

The closest Villeneuve Sr. came to a title was runner-up in 1979 for Ferrari, when Jody Scheckter got the better of him. Jacques, in turn, was the protagonist in an intense dispute with Michael Schumacher, which ended in a collision in the final stage at Jerez de La Frontera; the German was disqualified from the championship for causing the crash.

Jacques Villeneuve was Williams' 1997 Formula One champion

Between 1996 and 2006, Jacques won 11 wins, 23 podiums and 12 pole positions, far more than his father’s six wins, 13 podiums and two pole positions. He ended his career at Sauber.

Exactly 34 years separated the first and only achievements of Keke Rosberg, by Williams, and Nico Rosberg, by Mercedes. Also dueling against Hamilton, the German won the F1 title in 2016 after hitting the crossbar in 2014 and 2015, and surprised him by immediately announcing his retirement. He retired from the tracks with 206 GPs disputed and 23 wins, 57 podiums and 30 poles.

Keke Rosberg celebrates son Nico's 2016 F1 title in Abu Dhabi