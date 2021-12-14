In the process of privatization, Correios will have BRL 22 billion in 2022 – News

Correios should have revenues of R$22.4 billion in 2022, as stipulated in the decree that approves the PDG (Global Expenditure Program) of federal state companies for the financial year of next year, published this Tuesday (14) in the DOU (Official Gazette of the Union). In 2021, the total volume of revenues foreseen for the state-owned company was R$ 20.6 billion.

Other state-owned companies in the privatization process will also have revenues in the order of billions in 2022. Eletrobras, for example, is R$ 35.8 billion. Infraero will have R$1.8 billion; the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), R$242.3 billion; Banco do Brasil, R$ 743.9 billion. Petrobras has an estimated revenue of R$415.2 billion. (Read the decree.)

The text, signed by President Jair Bolsonaro and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, defines results and goals that state-owned companies should generate in 2022 and includes companies in which the Union, directly or indirectly, holds the majority of the share capital with voting rights , with the exception of those dependent on the National Treasury.

Post privatization

The state-owned company was included in the National Privatization Program (PND) in March this year. In August, the (PL) Bill No. 591/21, from the Executive Branch, was approved by the Chamber of Deputies and sent to the Federal Senate for analysis by the Economic Affairs Committee (CAE).

The sales proposal covers the operation of postal services of letter, postcard and telegram. Currently, the private sector only operates in the parcel delivery segment.

The bidder will have to acquire 100% of Correios. He will be free to define the price and other conditions for the parcel delivery service. As for postal services, the concession holder will have exclusive rights to operate for at least five years. The sector will be regulated by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency).