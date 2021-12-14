In their first conversation, Corinthians hears that Cavani wants a three-year contract, which the club doesn’t like | corinthians

In the first conversation with Walter Guglielmone, brother and manager of Cavani, Corinthians heard that the center forward would like to have a contract valid for three seasons, which was not very well received by the club. The Manchester United striker, from England, turns 35 in February and would have a long link in the final stretch of his career.

In the consultation, Timão also saw that the contractual values ​​obviously involve high figures. But the club is looking for solutions with commercial partners for 2022. Cavani would even have to accept receiving less than he currently does in exchange for a sports project in which he would be a protagonist.

The closer proximity to Uruguay, the player’s homeland, is seen as something to be put into the negotiation to try to convince the player.

Due to the strong repercussions of the consultation carried out on Cavani’s situation and the fear of causing such frustration, the board has been cautious and has avoided making public comments about the interest in the Uruguayan.

The forward has an indefinite future at Manchester United, a club for which he has played only eight games and has only scored one goal since August. He has a contract until the middle of next year and is currently recovering from an Achilles tendon injury.

In Europe, Cavani has been speculated at clubs like Barcelona, ​​Spain, and Juventus, Italy.

Corinthians President Duílio Monteiro Alves has said behind the scenes that Corinthians is looking for a “level” reinforcement for the attack. The club has received in recent weeks an indication that it could try to sign Diego Costa, but the values ​​did not please. Cano, who leaves Vasco, doesn’t matter.

Recently, Corinthians was successful in a negotiation in England. He repatriated Willian, who was out of space at Arsenal, and accepted the club’s project to return to Brazil.

At 34 years old, Uruguayan Edinson Cavani does not close his doors to return to work in South America to stay close to Uruguay. And that’s why Timão’s board investigated the attacker’s situation.

This is not the first time…

Almost two years ago, when he was still football director, Duílio Monteiro Alves revealed that he consulted on the situation of Cavani and Neymar when they threatened to leave PSG, in France.

– I’ve already consulted Neymar and Cavani when they said they would leave PSG. We have to look for the best for Corinthians. Didn’t you have the information that Cavani wanted to play in South American football? I have to go after, why not? Neymar also had a rumor that he could be borrowed and that Flamengo could be an option, so I went to look at the condition. Corinthians is very big, but the numbers were unfeasible. I’m giving extreme examples for you to understand how everyday life is – said the director, at the time, about something done in 2019.