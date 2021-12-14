In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Erica discovers Barbara’s rot after humiliation; know which





Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) and Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will engage in a romance in the next chapters of “Um Lugar ao Sol”. The plans not to take on the romance will change thanks to Barbara (Alinne Moraes) who will make a shack when she sees the personality’s son in the mansion’s pool. It turns out that Erica will end up befriending Janine (Indira Nascimento) and discover all the rottenness behind the robbery.

In the next December 21st chapter, the couple’s first kiss will take place after a discussion about paying for the personal’s son’s school. She doesn’t accept the rich man’s gesture, but later understands that he did his best for the child.

In the chapter of December 22, he will call the boy to take a bath in the pool and at that moment the daughter will see the boy at the place and will set up a shack. After the pressure, Santiago will take on his girlfriend for his three daughters.

unexpected friendship

As events are not few in this soap opera, Erica will have nowhere to go after Roney (Danilo Grangheia) beats Stephany (Renata Gaspar), he will even attack her personal friend in the rich man’s mansion, as they will flee to the place.

After the episode, Santiago will offer his apart hotel for his lover and son to settle down. When they arrive at the place, they find Janine, who was placed there by Barbara.

Santiago suggests that all three stay there, so as not to create more trouble with his daughter. The personal will become friends with the writer and will discover the whole truth behind the theft of the text and will give change to Barbara, who will be in her hands.