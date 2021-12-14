Indebted, André Gonçalves sees a lawsuit as a ‘persecution’ of Dani Winits· TV News

André Gonçalves faces a lawsuit of more than R$ 350 thousand for not paying the pension for his daughters Valentina Benini, 18, and Manuela Seiblitz, 23. According to him, the negative repercussion of the case was due to his marriage to Danielle Winits . About to use electronic anklets, the famous ruled out the possibility of borrowing money from friends and even the actress.

“Maybe this persecution is, yes, because of the situation and the history of Dani, she is a star,” he said in an interview with the newspaper Extra. “But I hope not, but of course it already crossed my mind. Even because there was a relationship, affection, love, care… The holidays [das filhas] were with us. […] Dani was the ultimate ‘boadrasta’ with Valentina and Pedro”, he added.

Earlier this month, Gonçalves had an arrest warrant decreed by the Santa Catarina Courts. Initially, he was targeted by Valentina, from his relationship with journalist Cynthia Benini. He will need to be under house arrest, with an ankle bracelet, for at least 60 days.

Manuela, his daughter with actress Tereza Seiblitz, took over on Saturday (11) a new lawsuit that her mother filed against the actor for delayed food.

“Dani has made herself available several times to help me, but I don’t accept. I don’t accept it because it’s not fair and because it won’t stop. I have a bunch of friends with money and I didn’t want to ask anyone, some wanted to make one. cow, I didn’t want to…”, stated Gonçalves.

The artist stressed that he will not be evicted from the house because the property he lives in belongs to Danielle. Even so, he lives in fear of the sudden presence of a bailiff. “So, the first thing I did was say: ‘Dani, this is a very serious problem, which is mine. You’re never going to touch R$1 to help me, I don’t accept’. She has her questions, I do. mine,” he clarified.

After the repercussion of the interview, Manuela shared a hint about the case on her Instagram profile. “Curiosity of the day: More than 5.5 million people do not have a father on record and about 12 million mothers head homes alone in Brazil”, wrote the young woman. Minutes later, the post was deleted from the social network.