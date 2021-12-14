Inflation and rising interest rates put the brakes on real estate credit, and real estate sales are already beginning to fall

RIO – Willing to move to a bigger place in order to accommodate a hybrid work reality, the 40-year-old manager Raquel Bittencourt began looking for a property earlier this year. The idea was to sell an apartment of its own, which would be used to complement another’s FGTS financing.

But there was a lack of agreement with the Central Bank (BC). Successive increases in the basic interest rate — the Selic went from the historic low of 2%, in March, to the current 9.25% — and the more challenging economic scenario led Raquel to postpone her plans:

— In addition to the high interest rate, committing part of the income to debt in a scenario of still high unemployment and total instability in the political and economic scenario is more complicated. We thought it best not to make this move now.





Prefix option

With inflation expected to close the year in double digits and interest rates on the rise, consumers are more cautious. The construction companies, however, remain optimistic and seek strategies to attract customers, such as not raising interest rates by the same magnitude as the Selic rate and exchanging materials to circumvent the high cost of inputs.

— Selic has an impact, but I think it’s still small. What’s pressing a little more is the issue of trust. We went through a period of very strong inflation. This makes people’s lives and construction costs more expensive — says XP Investimentos real estate analyst, Renan Manda.

According to the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit and Savings Entities (Abecip), in October, financial institutions granted R$ 17.156 billion in real estate credit, down 3.9% compared to September. In the year, however, there is still an increase of 23.74%, reaching R$ 171.847 billion.

Financing with FGTS resources has fallen by 14%, until December 9, to R$ 44 billion, in the annual comparison.

On the sales side, there was a decline of 9.5%, to 58,941 units, in the third quarter compared to the same period in 2020, according to data from the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (Cbic).

Draws of up to R$100 thousand

The number of launches, however, grew 13.6% on the same basis of comparison. A similar trend is seen when taking into account data from the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc).

The Abrainc-Fipe Indicator, prepared from a consultation with 18 member companies, shows a 5% increase in launches in the third quarter, while sales fell by 11.5%.





In financing, developers seek not to pass on the high Selic rate in the same proportion. Some banks also try to insure fees. At Itaú Unibanco, for example, the last increase was in September, from 7.3% to from 8.3% per year in traditional mortgage loans.

And Banco do Brasil, which has rates starting at 7.99% per year plus TR, is offering coupons to those who contract financing until the end of the year to compete in a draw of up to R$100 thousand.

But the professor of the MBA in Finance at Ibmec/RJ, Gilson Oliveira, points out that the financing rates are directly impacted by the Selic increases:

— There is no way to have a higher Selic and the financial sector not pass this on in new financing. It may not happen right away, but in the short term these rates are impacted. Not least because the increase was not residual — says Oliveira, noting that the transfer will take place in new financing and not in those contracted at fixed rates.

He assesses that the increase in financing rates will make people opt for lower value properties:

— For new buyers, the word is caution. They should preferably opt for fixed rate loans (which charge a fixed rate at the time of agreement). Next year’s scenario is uncertain, and taking on a long-term contract at a floating rate is a big risk.

low income feels more

In addition to the credit cost, there is the project cost. The National Construction Cost Index (INCC-M), from the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), accumulates an increase of 13.68% in the year and 14.69% in 12 months. Part of this higher cost was transferred to real estate.

The FipeZap index, which tracks the average sale price of residential properties in 50 cities, had a nominal increase of 0.53% in November. In the year, it reaches 4.78%. The inflation index used in the BC’s target, the IPCA, accumulates 9.26% in the year and 10.74% in 12 months.

– Real estate prices will go up for better and for worse. For good, for the greater demand and for bad, for the pressure of inputs — says Pedro Cunha, professor of MBAs at FGV and specialist in real estate.

The transfer of prices tends to affect more the low-income public, which uses government programs. On the companies’ side, the scenario also calls for caution, as the federal government’s Casa Verde e Amarela has a ceiling for each audience range.

According to Cbic, property launches by the program fell 18.1% in the third quarter, compared to the same period in 2020, and sales retreated 19.9%. Manda, from XP, recalls that the gross margin of low-income developers suffered a squeeze, as they work with a much more price-sensitive audience.

So much so that, in September, the government made adjustments to the program, with a reduction in the interest rate for part of the beneficiaries and an increase in the ceiling on property values. For the president of Cbic, José Carlos Martins, the measures help, but they are not enough.

Land purchased in the crisis

At Plano&Plano, a construction company focused on low-income, the rise in Selic is still not scary. The president of the company’s Board of Directors, Rodrigo Luna, recalls that the housing deficit is still large:

— We will have to operate in a scenario of higher interest rates, but it is a scenario that we already know. The population, within what their pocket allows, wants to have a more suitable environment in which to work and live.

Having to pass on part of the inflation to prices, Plano & Plano optimized costs and developed new materials:

— Some constructive processes were rethought. We look for alternative ceramics, for example – says Luna.

The developer Helbor, which targets the high-end segment, intends to launch two projects in prime addresses in the city of São Paulo this year.

— We bought some land for high and very high standards. This customer feels less the transfer of prices – says the Director of Sales, Marcelo Bonata.

This was another strategy of the developers: buy land before the resumption of the market. Helbor did this between 2016 and 2019.

“We bought land in better condition, at a time that no one wanted,” says Bonata.

And next year promises to be more challenging, with interest rates and inflation still high, and the volatility inherent in the electoral scenario.

— Let’s wait for the election and see how the medium-term scenario looks like, unless we find a very favorable offer — affirms Raquel.