Influencer says she discovered betrayal while Gui Napolitano slept · TV News

Ex-On Vacation With her ex, Catherine Bascoy discovered Guilherme Napolitano’s betrayals while the No Limite 5 participant slept. In an edition of the MTVixe program that will air on Tuesday (14), the digital influencer admits that she took her old boyfriend’s phone hidden and, while touching the device, found several evidences of infidelities.

“He [Napolitano] looked [no meu celular] and messed around all day with everything. Then there was his password too. We were sleeping, and I said: ‘I’m going to look at his cell phone, it’s not possible, something’s wrong’. That day, he gave me a twist in my head and I decided to look. He was sleeping. I said: ‘Wake up, who are these, what is this?'”, explains Catherine in an interview with MTVixe.

On the MTV attraction, Ingrid Ohara asks the influencer: “Have you seen conversations, photos, more stuff?” “I had everything,” replied Napolitano’s ex-girlfriend.

“The betrayal was 10%, there was a lot more involved in the breakup. [A infidelidade] It was something that weighed a lot, but it was one blow after another that I said: ‘Enough!’. I was crying really, really bad about my relationship. I said: ‘Man, there’s something wrong, we’re not in the same connection anymore'”, adds Gui Araujo’s ex-girlfriend.

Catherine says she was forced to expose the end of her relationship with Napolitano because of negative comments received on social media. “They attacked my mother, they attacked me, they said I left him alone. Of course, I took a horn!” Her full testimony will air on MTVixe on Tuesday at 4:20 pm on MTV’s social networks and at 5:20 pm on TV.