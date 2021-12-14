Influenza cases soar and reach almost 300 in Amazonas

Manaus/AM – In the first nine days of December, Amazonas registered about 295 cases of Influenza A (H3N2) in Manaus, in Iranduba, Manacapuru, Parintins and Tefé, according to a survey by the Amazonas Health Surveillance Foundation (FVS-RCP ). In addition, the agency issued a risk alert to the state health network about the circulation of the virus and recommended preventive measures to the population. Risk communication is available on the FVS-RCP website, with direct access via the link https://bit.ly/3pQpqlt.

The director-president of the FVS-RCP, Tatyana Amorim, points out that the last case of Influenza A identified in Amazonas was in 2019. She points out that the return of the detection of this virus is something of concern and that the Assistance and Health Surveillance of Amazonas need of the population’s contribution to containing the transmission of the virus.

Also according to the Cievs-AM risk statement, those who show flu symptoms should avoid leaving home during the period of disease transmission, which can last up to seven days after the onset of symptoms. Another recommendation of the Health Surveillance is the temporary absence from work or school, for example, for up to 24 hours after the fever stops without the use of antipyretic medication.

Check out the FVS-AM recommendations;

• Wash your hands with soap and water or with alcohol gel, especially before consuming any food;

• use a disposable handkerchief for nasal hygiene;

• cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing;

• avoid touching mucous membranes in eyes, nose and mouth;

• not share objects of personal use, such as cutlery, plates, glasses or bottles;

• keep rooms well ventilated;

• avoid close contact with people who have signs or symptoms of flu;

• avoid leaving the house during the period of disease transmission;

• avoid agglomerations and closed environments, trying to keep the spaces ventilated; and

• adopt healthy habits, such as a balanced diet and fluid intake.