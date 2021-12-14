INSS retirees begin to receive the adjusted amount on January 25

Photo: Reproduction / Portal R7





The more than 36 million beneficiaries of the National Social Security Institute (INSS) already have a date to start receiving the adjusted amount, in 2022, of their retirement, pension or assistance.

For those earning a minimum wage, January deposits will be made between January 25th and February 7th. On the other hand, policyholders with monthly income above the national floor will have their payments credited from February 1st.

Payments will already take into account the values ​​corrected for inflation. The final index that will be applied to INSS retirements will only be known in January, when the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) releases the result of inflation measured from January to December this year.

To define the readjustment, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) is taken into account, which considers the inflation of families with incomes ranging from one to five minimum wages.

Last Friday (10), the IBGE announced that the accumulated INPC in the country was 9.36% between January and November. The monthly change in the index last month was 0.84%.

The inflation registered throughout the year will be used to define the new minimum wage, which is currently R$1,100, and also the INSS​ ceiling, which is the maximum amount paid in the institute’s pensions. Currently, this amount is R$6,433.57.

The value of the minimum wage is also used as a floor for retirement, pensions and the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC). In addition, it is used as a basis for defining the minimum amount paid for unemployment insurance and the PIS/Pasep allowance for each worker.

How to consult INSS payment

The dates on which the INSS benefits will be deposited were defined on the last day 1st, when the institute released the annual payment calendar for 2022. The deposits will follow the sequence of previous years, with a calendar for those receiving a minimum wage and another for those earning more.

For each category, payment dates will be determined by the final card number, for those that were recently awarded.

According to the INSS, for those who have had the benefit for some time, the date they usually receive is valid.

Each benefit paid by the INSS is composed of a unique numbering and follows a 10-digit pattern: Benefit Number (NB): 999,999,999-9

The number to be observed is the penultimate digit, without considering the last check digit that appears after the dash.

See the INSS payment schedule in 2022