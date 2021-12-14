Instagram blocks @metaverse user after Facebook name change

The change in corporate name from Facebook to Meta had a somewhat unexpected consequence for an Instagram user, who had her account on the platform with @metaverse blocked. That’s because the base of the new name is the “metaverse” (metaverse in the original) a concept that unites augmented reality and social networks.

Thea-Mai Baumann claims that she had the account on the social network for over 10 years and on October 28th, all content was deleted and her data lost. The platform’s justification was “your account was blocked for pretending to be someone else”.

publicity

This type of blocking usually occurs with profiles that pose as famous or celebrities and pretend to be that person. Baumann said he tried to verify his identity with Instagram in the following weeks, but got no response.

“This account is a decade of my life and my work. I didn’t want my contribution to the metaverse to be erased from the internet”, said the Australian, who works as an artist and technologist, in an interview with the New York Times.

Read too!

The user also said that she created her account in 2012 and used it professionally, to promote her arts and the augmented reality company she created, named Metaverse Makeovers.

The end of the story, at least for the time being, seems to have been a happy one. After the newspaper contacted the company, Baumann had his @metaverse account recovered. Meta even apologized for having improperly removed the profile.

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!