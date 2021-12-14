Instead of a space race, Bill Gates wants to eradicate malaria and tuberculosis

Some of the richest men in the world are facing off in what has become a rivalry forever — the space race. Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, the two richest men on the planet and the CEOs of SpaceX and Blue Origin, respectively, have big projects in the cosmos.

They envision a universe where the internet is accessible from anywhere, humans are an interplanetary species, and rotating space stations host permanent residents.

But Bill Gates is not investing his wealth in these off-planet ventures.

Gates, the fourth richest person alive according to Forbes, has what he considers the highest aspirations here on Earth. While internet constellations like SpaceX’s Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper aim to bring profitable solutions to the world’s connectivity problems, Gates told CNN’s Becky Anderson on Wednesday that more basic problems now consume his time.

“The space race, for the most part, is a commercial market. Having great internet connections across Africa is a good thing. Use observation satellites to see what’s happening with agriculture and climate change. So this is not entirely motivated by philanthropy. Hope so. Rich people will find ways to return their wealth to society with high impact. Obviously they have skills. They cannot or should not want to consume everything themselves. ”

“Until we can get rid of malaria and tuberculosis and all these diseases that are so terrible in poor countries, that will be my total focus,” he said.

And its philanthropic efforts have already taken strides. A partnership between the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Crown Prince’s Court of Abu Dhabi has just helped to eradicate river blindness, commonly known as river blindness, in Niger, the first African country to do so.

*(Translated text. Click here to read the original, in English)