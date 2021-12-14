Is it the end of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3)? With falls of up to 75% on the Stock Exchange, understand what is happening with Magalu, Via (VIIA3) and Americanas (AMER3)

At the beginning of the first semester, analysts were talking a lot about the economic reopening thesis. It was said, at the time, that with the cooling off of the pandemic, monetary stimuli and times of strong sales – such as black friday and Christmas -, the stock market would be boosted and retailers would gain. However, this thesis failed. At least for now.

Although the reopening took place to some extent, the PEC dos Precatórios and the rise in inflation hit the stock market in full: from its historic high of 130 thousand points, in June, the Ibovespa fell by about 17%. And retailers, whose margins were affected by rising prices, collapsed. After all, these companies began to find it difficult to transfer values ​​to their products. But the hole is much lower.

The fall in the sector’s shares intensified after the weak results of the third quarter and, so far, the three worst performances of the year are with the golden trio of Brazilian e-commerce: Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Americanas (AMER3/LAME4 ) and Via (VIIA3), all down more than 60% in the year.

We’ve listed 3 reasons for the drop in retail in 2021. Check it out:

1) Brazilian income in historic decline

The latest data from the National Household Sample Survey (Pnad), released in early December, show that, although unemployment has retreated to 12.6%, income suffered the biggest annual drop since the creation of the historical series started in 2012 – 11.1%. Currently, Brazil has more than 13 million unemployed.

2) international competition

According to BTG Pactual, the slowdown in local e-commerce has occurred mainly in the sale of electronics and by companies that use their own inventory for sales (called 1P). International competition is another difficulty, such as Shopee, Aliexpress and Mercado Livre, which leads local companies to reduce their margins to remain competitive.

3) Inflation and devaluation of the real

According to the IBGE, the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) accumulated in the last 12 months is 10.67% until October. In addition to traditional inflationary pressures, the home appliance and electronics sector is also affected by the strong devaluation of the real against the dollar. In the year, the American currency already advances more than 7%.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel: Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) is ‘cheap’ in the eyes of market players

Stock recovery may take a little longer. For BTG, the downward trend should continue in the short term, but the bull movement should prevail in the long run, “with just a few winners”. The reason for the optimism lies in the growth trend that should follow (driven by the low capillarity seen in the country when compared to other markets) and the consolidation seen in the sector after the move from physical to online retail.

In this sense, some market players believe that the most powerful one to resurface from the ashes is Magazine Luiza (MGLU3). According to stock and options analyst Ruy Hungary, the stock is as cheap as it hasn’t been for a long time.. “The retailer continues to be the best within the retail segment and has everything to take advantage of the last two months of the year, which usually have very strong sales, to show the market that it remains above its rivals,” he says.

The economist and chief strategist at Empiricus, Felipe Miranda, shares the same opinion. He points out that “macroeconomic difficulties will force companies to squeeze their gross margins (fight for price) and increase marketing expenses”.

Miranda, however, expects more solid results from the company going forward, without an exaggerated commitment from its cashiers, which will be important to start 2022.

In addition, the projected sales multiple for Magalu for the next 12 months is 2.3 times. And, although it is below the Free Market (9.6x), it could be a positive factor for the future of the shares.

“Between Americanas, Via and Magalu, the operations of the latter seem further ahead after good acquisitions and entry into new segments (delivery, fashion, content, etc.)”, says Miranda.

“This would justify higher sales multiples in the medium to long term, and if investors agree to pay multiples like the current one in two years’ time, the share price may be associated with the company’s growth, which should be around 25% a year “, complete.

Like any investment, there are risks

A worsening in inflation, higher interest rates, regulatory issues, possible internal noise at the company, resumption of restrictions due to covid-19, the increase in the Brazilian political-economic crisis and other factors could bring the share price down.

This content is part of the “Market Pills” frame. To read a COMPLETE MATERIAL, written by reporter Jasmine Olga, just click on this link.