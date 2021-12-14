It Takes Two is named Game of the Year at the Brazil Game Awards; see list

The award winners were announced today (14). Brazil Game Awards. The adventure It Takes Two took it as Game of the Year. She had also won that same category last Friday (10), at The Game Awards international ceremony.

The title released by Electronic Arts also won the BGA in the Family Game and Multiplayer Game categories (as well as the TGA) and the Original Game category.

The Brazilian Game of the Year was Horizon Chase: Senna Always. the also national Dodgeball Academy took in the Sports Game category.

The BGA is defined by an independent jury of more than 100 media, critics and content producers. See the full list of awardees: