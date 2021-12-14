It Takes Two is named Game of the Year at the Brazil Game Awards; see list

The award winners were announced today (14). Brazil Game Awards. The adventure It Takes Two took it as Game of the Year. She had also won that same category last Friday (10), at The Game Awards international ceremony.
The title released by Electronic Arts also won the BGA in the Family Game and Multiplayer Game categories (as well as the TGA) and the Original Game category.
The Brazilian Game of the Year was Horizon Chase: Senna Always. the also national Dodgeball Academy took in the Sports Game category.
The BGA is defined by an independent jury of more than 100 media, critics and content producers. See the full list of awardees:
- Game of the Year: It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Brazilian Game of the Year: horizon chase: Senna Always (achiris)
- Most Awaited Game of 2022: god of war: Ragnarok (Saint Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Best Original Game: It Takes Two (hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Best Peripheral/Hardware: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (NVIDIA)
- Best Shooting Game: deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Best Action and Adventure Game: Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal / Square Enix)
- Best Fighting Game: guild Gear Strive (Arc System Works)
- Best RPG: Tales of Arise (bandai Namco Studios Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Best Racing Game: forza horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
- Best Sport Game: dodgeball Academy (Pocket Trap / humb Games)
- Best Strategy Game: Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment / world’s edge Xbox Game Studios)
- Best Family Game: It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Best Mobile Game: Pokémon UNITE (tiMi Studios / The Pokemon Company)
- Best Multiplayer: It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Best Soundtrack: Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal / Square Enix)
- Best Studio: capcom
- Best Publisher: Xbox Game Studios/Microsoft
- Best Independent Game: Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
- Best Dubbing in Portuguese: Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal / Square Enix)
- Best eSport team in Brazil: FURY (CS:GO)
- Best Pro Player in Brazil: Fallen (Team Liquid)
- Best eSports Game: League of Legends (Riot Games)