‘It will have a fair ending’

The con artist Alipio, played by actor Isio Ghelman in “A place in the sun”, will end up in jail in next week’s episodes. Before saying goodbye to the soap opera, the character will humiliate Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira). The dondoca goes to the police station, where the rogue is being held, to confront him, and she will hear some truths from him. “Alípio will have a fair ending. He’s cruel,” says Isio, who has been amused by the public’s comments on the networks about the plot’s relationship of interests: “I selected some really funny comments on Twitter the day his electronic ankle bracelet whistled. Alipio tries to hit Elenice while she also wants to outsmart him. Now the truth starts to be revealed. If it was more or less balanced, Elenice would have skipped out when she discovered his anklet.”

Alípio (Isio Ghelman) Photo: Fabio Rocha/Rede Globo/Divulgação

In the chapter this Wednesday, the 15th, Renato’s mother (Cauã Reymond) will announce her marriage to Alípio. Next Monday, he’ll make up an excuse and run away. Elenice is groundless when she realizes she has been abandoned, but only finds out the truth about the bandit when she sees a TV report about Alipio’s arrest.

