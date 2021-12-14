‘It would change everything’ · TV News

Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will be cornered by Janine (Indira Nascimento) in Um Lugar ao Sol. The humble young woman will appear by surprise at the rich woman’s mansion and accuse her of having stolen her tale. Threatened, the heiress of the Redeemer will dramatize and burst into tears to justify her actions. “I would trade all that for a tenth of your gift,” she will say desperately.

In the chapter this Tuesday (14), Christian / Renato (Cauã Reymond) will set up a romantic dinner to celebrate the award in first place of the story supposedly written by the woman. The couple’s party, however, will be interrupted with the announcement of the receptionist’s visit over the intercom.

“Well, I imagine you know why I’m here,” Santiago’s daughter Janine (José de Abreu) ​​will say alone. The preppy, at first, will plead innocence and blame her husband for having signed up for the contest.

“Try, you, stop putting yourself in mine. I’m the author of this story and the winner of this contest. And if you don’t disprove this story, I’ll do it”, counters Janine, without mercy.

Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird) will then ask for 24 hours to resolve the situation. “Looking at this house, with a garden, with a swimming pool, it seems that I’m the one on top. But I would trade all that to have a tenth of your gift, of your talent,” Barbara will say, in tears.

“You don’t know how humiliating it was for me to receive the compliments, the attention, for something I know isn’t mine. And it never will be”, concluded the dondoca, with the promise that she will solve the situation.

Playback/TV Globo

Barbara will try to trick Janine

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters.

