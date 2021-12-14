Itaú BBA share scale with 51% upside potential for the portfolio

THE Itau BBA replaced the Suzano (SUZB3) through the Hapvida (HAPV3) in its recommended portfolio consisting of five stocks that seek to capture medium-term opportunities.

For 2022, Itaú BBA analyst Victor Natal included the health plan company in the portfolio when he observed a change in the interest curve, with the approval of PEC of Precatório, which benefits growing names with exposure to the domestic market.

In addition, the analyst highlighted the fact that the news about the omicron variant of coronavirus gain more and more space in world news.

“Although I really like Suzano and his defensive profile, I believe that the 20% increase in the stock in the last five weeks leaves the role hostage to new triggers to rise further – specifically the company’s announcements of an increase in the price of pulp, that should only happen in February 2022”, explains Natal.

In this sense, the analyst assesses that Hapvida offers an investment thesis with greater short-term appreciation potential. With a fair price of R$17, the share may rise 51.7% compared to the last closing price.

Natal argues that, in an uncertain macro scenario, the company’s organic growth is defended, as its cost efficiency allows it to offer products at more accessible prices to customers – which increases its competitiveness when compared to other non-vertical operators.

In addition, the analyst highlights that the merger of Hapvida with NotreDame Intermedica (GNDI3) should add growth potential to the company and bring synergies not yet priced by the market.

See the complete Itaú BBA portfolio: