Itaú launches a credit line to finance home appliances in up to 60 installments

THE Itaú Unibanco closed a partnership with Electrolux and created a credit line for the purchase of durable goods. With it, the consumer will be able piecemeal home appliances in up to 60 installments directly on the brand’s website, with up to 90 days to start paying.

At this first moment, Itaú Parcela Fácil will only be available for purchases made on the Electrolux website, but the news should include new partners soon. Only Itaú customers who have a pre-approved personal loan limit will be able to contract this new type of credit.

Interest rates are defined according to the consumer’s profile, ranging from 1.12% to 2.99% per month. Contracting is simple and quick, just choose the payment option “Itaú Parcela Fácil” when making the purchase.

Before completing the transaction, the client can simulate the loan conditions by informing the number of installments desired (from 2 to 60) and when he wants to pay the first one (up to 90 days). After processing this data, the site displays the amount and value of installments, fees and other information.

The transaction needs to be authenticated with the card password and itoken in the app. The debt amount is included in the Itaú statement and debited monthly on the chosen maturity date.