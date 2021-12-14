Itaúsa raises R$1.2 billion from sale of XP shares, to pay bonus to shareholders By Reuters

2/2



© Reuters. Banco Itaú ATM in São Paulo (SP) 12/03/2018 REUTERS/Nacho Doce



2/2

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Itaúsa (SA:) announced this Tuesday that it has sold around 1.4% of its stake in XP, raising 1.2 billion reais, according to a relevant fact to the market.

The sale of 7.8 million shares of XP will have a positive impact on the conglomerate’s result in the fourth quarter of around 900 million reais.

The company also said that it will pay an additional 0.13 reais per share interest on equity through April 29 and that it will provide stock bonuses to investors at the rate of 5 new shares for every 100 shares held on December 20th.

The attributed cost of the bonus shares will be 18.89 reais per share, according to the company.