Itaúsa raises R$1.2 billion with the sale of XP papers; holding announces JCP and shareholder bonus

Yadunandan Singh 21 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Itaúsa raises R$1.2 billion with the sale of XP papers; holding announces JCP and shareholder bonus 0 Views

inflation

(Rmcarvalho/Getty Images)

Itaúsa (ITSA4) announced the sale of 7.8 million Class A shares issued by XP Inc. for the net amount of R$1.2 billion.

As a result, it now holds 76,470,985 Class A common shares issued by XP, equivalent to 13.67% of its total capital and 4.30% of its voting capital.

Finally, the holding company emphasizes that the gain from the sale will positively impact Itaúsa’s fourth quarter results by approximately R$900 million, net of taxes.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Itaúsa also approved additional interest on shareholders’ equity in the net amount of R$0.113339 per share, which will be paid by April 29, 2022.

The company also decided to increase the company’s share capital to R$51.460 billion, through the capitalization of reserves of R$7.944 billion, with the issue of 420,540,747 new book-entry shares, of which 144,491,889 are common and 276,048,858 preferred, which will be attributed free of charge to shareholders, as a bonus, in the proportion of 5 new shares for every 100 shares of the same type that they hold in the final shareholding position on December 20th.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

‘Fiscal risk’ raises inflation estimate to a level above the target in 2022 and 2023, says BC | Economy

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) stated that the so-called “fiscal risk”, that is, …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved