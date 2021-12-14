Itaúsa raises R$1.2 billion with the sale of XP papers; holding announces JCP and shareholder bonus

(Rmcarvalho/Getty Images)

Itaúsa (ITSA4) announced the sale of 7.8 million Class A shares issued by XP Inc. for the net amount of R$1.2 billion.

As a result, it now holds 76,470,985 Class A common shares issued by XP, equivalent to 13.67% of its total capital and 4.30% of its voting capital.

Finally, the holding company emphasizes that the gain from the sale will positively impact Itaúsa’s fourth quarter results by approximately R$900 million, net of taxes.

Itaúsa also approved additional interest on shareholders’ equity in the net amount of R$0.113339 per share, which will be paid by April 29, 2022.

The company also decided to increase the company’s share capital to R$51.460 billion, through the capitalization of reserves of R$7.944 billion, with the issue of 420,540,747 new book-entry shares, of which 144,491,889 are common and 276,048,858 preferred, which will be attributed free of charge to shareholders, as a bonus, in the proportion of 5 new shares for every 100 shares of the same type that they hold in the final shareholding position on December 20th.

